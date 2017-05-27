Countdown Until the SCV 40 Under Forty Event
Santa Clarita’s chapter of Junior Chamber International (JCI) and The Magazine of Santa Clarita are pleased to host the annual SCV 40 Under Forty Awards. The award ceremony celebration will take place at the Hyatt Regency Valencia on November 17.
This year marks the 8th year of SCV Forty Under Forty. We are celebrating the past eight years by hosting an alumni mixer in honor of past 40 Under Forty winners. The mixer will be on June 29th at Salt Creek Grille Valencia. We encourage all of the 320 past winners to join in the fun. The tickets for the mixer are on sale now for $25. Information is available on the 40 Under Forty Facebook page.
The SCV 40 Under Forty event gives notoriety for the actions of young people, under the age of 40, in the community that play a vital role for its betterment. The JCI (Jaycees) are a pivotal, non-profit organization in Santa Clarita that brings young community leaders together to improve civil matters within the community. An aspect of this event is that people will have the opportunity to nominate young members of the community starting June 29. Our future leaders can be nominated on the website at scv40underforty.com
We encourage all Santa Clarita Businesses and community residences to nominate befitting individuals.
These selectees must be:
Between 21 and 39 years of age as of November, 2017
Serve in a leadership role in their work or volunteer life.
Either work or live in the regions listed: Santa Clarita Valley, which includes the geographic boundaries of Castaic, Canyon Country, Valencia, Saugus, Newhall, Stevenson Ranch, Agua Dulce, and Acton OR Antelope Valley, which includes the geographic boundaries of Palmdale and Lancaster OR the San Fernando Valley.
Nominee is not a past 40UnderForty Honoree.
Nominees must be able to attend the reception in November 2017
Until the winners are announced in November the Jaycess will conduct The SCV 40 Under Forty Challenge via Facebook. Under the #whatitmeanstowin40underforty past winners, current and past Jaycees will discuss what it meant to win this award and to be a part of Junior Chamber International. The current Junior Chamber Board International Senator and 2009 winner Jenny Ketchepaw shared her experience:
“Being a Jaycee has had one of the most profound impacts on both my professional and personal life. As a Jaycee, I learned the most essential leadership development skills necessary to propel me forward in my career. I have achieved incredible business success because of what I learned as a Jaycee. On a personal level, I met the most amazing friends and have built lifelong relationships with people I could truly not imagine my life without. Joining the Jaycees was one of the best decisions I have ever made.”
After the nominations close, on August 4, a selection committee of distinguished community leaders and business owners will select the honorees. On November 17, forty honorees will be given the award at the Hyatt Regency Valencia. Help the Jaycees commemorate the selected few by sponsoring the event. Sponsorships are still available. Each sponsorship level comes with its own perks and benefits for your thriving business.
For more information contact co-chair Lindsay Schlick at 661-313-3907 and/or co-chair Alexander Hafizi at 661-294-4444 Ext. 107 and visit the website at www.scv40underforty.com. Keep up-to-date with the event on Facebook at www.facebook.com/SCV40UnderForty.
