Guys and Dolls: Lady Luck Smiles On The Canyon Theatre Guild!
This month at the Canyon Theatre Guild, Guys and Dolls sends you back in time to the Broadway of the 1940’s, a world populated by eccentrics, nightclub performers, non-conformists, gamesters and Salvation Army do-gooders. It’s a world where a fly-by-night gambler attempts to woo a Salvation Army missioner for a $1,000 bet, where a beleaguered showgirl tries to hook her fiancé of 14 years, who happens to be the founder of “the oldest, established, floating crap game in New York.” When these guys and dolls get together, the term “high stakes” applies more to love than money. Jam-packed with comedy and toe-tapping, colorful numbers, it’s no surprise that Time magazine pronounced this Tony-winning musical “the greatest of all American musicals.” Don’t miss this hilarious classic! Guys and Dolls opens Saturday, May 27 at 8 p.m. Free wine and champagne reception for adults at 7 p.m.
Performances are Fridays, June 16 and June 23 at 8 p.m.; Saturdays at 2 p.m. on June 10, 17 and 24 or 8 p.m. on June 3, 10, 17 and 24. Catch a show on Sunday, June 4, 11 or 18 at 2 p.m.
Ticket prices are $19 Adults, $17 Juniors (-18) and Seniors (62+), Call the CTG Box Office for reservations at 661-799-2702.
