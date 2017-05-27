Newhall Ranch Road Bridge Widening Project Groundbreaking
The ground is officially broken on the multimillion dollar project that will widen Newhall Ranch Road Bridge to add an additional traffic lane in each direction. There will also be several safety additions including a raised median, protected sidewalk and bike trail under the bridge. The project is expected to be completed in summer of 2018.
Pictured from left: Nina Moskol SCV Bike Coalition, Joshua Rivers Congressman Knight’s Office, Nicole Vartainian County Supervisor Kathryn Barger’s Office, Wyatt Woodson Assemblyman Dante Acosta’s Office, Kris Hough Senator Wilk’s Office, Councilmember Bill Miranda, Councilwoman Marsha McLean, Mayor Pro Tem Laurene Weste, Don Cruikshank PRCS Commissioner, Kieran Wong PRCS Commissioner, Victor Lindenheim PRCS Commissioner and City Manager Ken Striplin.
