Nominate SCV’s Best Teacher!
“The mediocre teacher tells. The good teacher explains. The superior teacher demonstrates. The great teacher inspires.” — William A. Ward
As a parent, I connect deeply with this statement. It is something I strive to achieve daily in my journey as a mother. And as a mother, I hope that one day my children are lucky enough to be guided by some likeminded individuals.
We are fortunate to have some truly inspiring educators in the Santa Clarita Valley. Ones that go above and beyond like local teacher Samantha Ford who collected more than 1,000 shoes for local students or Saugus High Principal Bill Bolde who retires this fall after serving for 37 dedicated years in the district. It was almost 20 years ago that I was a senior at Valencia High School and had a certain teacher/coach that inspired me to pursue graphic design. I don’t know if I have ever thanked Brandon King (Coach King) for the push to go to college, or for helping me find a passion that became a career. Thank you, Brandon King, sincerely, from the bottom of my heart!
Has a teacher inspired or guided your education in the right direction? Maybe they inspired your career choice or gave you a push in the right direction. Let us know!
Send your nomination for the SCV’s Best Teacher Contest to: contest@santaclaritamagazine.com by June 30. Be sure to include a high-resolution photo, caption and write-up about your teacher, explaining why he or she deserves to win!
For more information, please call us at 661-294-4444 ext. 101 for the editorial department.
ADVERTISE WITH US
Countdown Until the SCV 40 Under Forty Event
Santa Clarita’s chapter of Junior Chamber International (JCI) and The Magazine of Santa Clarita are pleased to host the annual SCV 40 Under Forty Awards. The award ceremony celebration will take place at the Hyatt Regency Valencia on November 17. This year marks the...read more
West Ranch Colorguard Takes 14th Place at Nationals
West Ranch High School’s Wildcat Colorguard team finished 14th in the Scholastic A Division of the Winter Guard International’s World Championships in Dayton, Ohio. The 27 students making up the group scored the highest score in school history during the semi-finals,...read more
Submit Names Now for Youth Grove Evening of Remembrance Annual Event to Honor Youth Victims of Traffic-Related Incidents this Fall
The City of Santa Clarita is now accepting names of youth ages 24 and younger who lost their lives in traffic-related incidents for inclusion in the annual Youth Grove Evening of Remembrance. The event will be hosted at 7:15 p.m. on Wednesday, September 6, 2017, at...read more
The Magazine of Santa Clarita has set a high standard for excellence in advertising for over 25 years. A family owned and operated business, The Magazine of Santa Clarita has grown with the Santa Clarita Valley since 1989 and become the #1 place to advertise locally.