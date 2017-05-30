Tell Me Something Good – June 2017
What was inspired by a radio bit continues this month as we highlight some of the positive news and the helpful people in our valley. Do you know someone who is worth “tooting” a horn over? Email your submissions for “Tell Me Something Good” to editorial@santaclaritamagazine.com.
My first bit of good news comes from resident Chris Cline, who took the time to share a bit about one of his staff, Mike Richter. In an effort to preserve the town that he loves, Mike Richter organizes weekly cleanups of the Castaic Creek off Hasley Canyon Road. He recently organized a larger scale cleanup for Earth Day, on Sunday April 23 where they collected more than 20 heavy duty bags filled with waste. You can find Mike out almost every weekend working to preserve Castaic and keep it clean for future generations to enjoy. If you want to get involved, find Mike on Facebook by searching Mike Richter, Castaic.
The next bit of great news we have to share is a very special and very timely torn hoot—going all the way out to Dave Zumsteg. Dave is father to two lovely 10 year-old twin girls who adore him like no other. His wife Mia had these kind words to share: He’s the best dad! He spends serious quality time with his twin daughters. He was originally afraid to have two girls before they were born, but has become the best father I could have asked for. He spends time with them cooking, hiking, camping, playing games and more. He loves them dearly, and they will have the best future with the support, love and time he’s giving them. We absolutely sharing in your joy and send a very Happy Father’s Day to Dave, and all the Dads in Santa Clarita.
Love was in the air at the Pacific Islander Festival last month, when one of their haumana was proposed to by her boyfriend. Kalakeke performer Kristin Tayo was in absolute shock when her boyfriend Aaron Mendoza dropped to one knee and asked for her hand in marriage. It was truly a joyous and magical moment for everyone who watched.
Big hearts come in tiny packages at times, and that is exactly how I would describe the act of kindness Makayla Criner shared last month. Makayla decided to donate eight inches of her beautiful blonde hair to Pantene Great Lengths. Way to go Makayla.
My last bit of news to share came in the form of a sweet phone call from a local resident. On Tuesday, May 9, Santa Clarita resident Jim Rice gave us a call to share how much he enjoys reading the Magazine each month from cover to cover for the past 20 years. Jim went on to commend our staff for their hard work and dedication to community news, event coverage and promoting the small businesses within Santa Clarita. It was surely a welcomed phone call and a wonderful pat on the back to the hardworking people at this company. Thank you, Jim, for your loyalty and kind words about our publication.
