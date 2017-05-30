‘The Gatsby Gala’ to Raise Support for SCV Deputies – SCV Sheriff’s Foundation Provides Help for Local Law Enforcement

The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Foundation is gearing up for an evening of Roaring ’20s-inspired fun to raise funds for local deputies, at the 2017 Gatsby Gala, July 20 at Newhall Mansion., located at 829 Park St. in Piru.

We are pleased to feature representatives of the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Foundation on our cover this month. Front row l-r: Russ Briley, Gloria Mercado-Fortine, Betty-Lou Wiseman, Moe Hafizi, back row: Bruce Fortine, Jill Mellady and Ken Wiseman.

The gala fundraiser will include a cocktail hour plus sit-down dinner and drinks, an auction and live entertainment. The historic Newhall Mansion, located west of Santa Clarita in Piru, was originally built in 1890, and painstakingly rebuilt by Scott and Ruth Newhall in 1983 after a devastating fire.

The Sheriff’s Foundation, formed in 1984, is a volunteer-driven organization that helps provide resources and equipment for the SCV Sheriff’s Station, above and beyond what tax dollars fund.

“Not only is our annual gala a fantastic opportunity to raise financial support for the needs of our hard-working local deputies, it’s also an all-around fun evening,” Foundation board president Ken Wiseman said. “This year promises to be no exception.”

A variety of sponsorship opportunities are available for the 2017 gala. For information, call Gloria Mercado-Fortine at 661-714-5041. Additional information including tickets and table sponsorships can be found at www.scvsheriffsfoundation.org.

ABOUT THE FOUNDATION:

The Foundation provides a wide range of support for the SCV Sheriff’s Station. Last year, for example, the foundation funded initiatives including:

• Vehicle escape tools

• Traffic Scene Accident Camera and Technology

• A ham radio setup for the station’s mobile

command post

• A generator for the volunteer trailer

• Station staff training

The Foundation’s other two major fundraising events for the year are its annual golf tournament and participation in the annual Dancing With Our Stars event.

Other items the Foundation has helped fund for the Sheriff’s Station include:

• Mobile Command Post

• Computers and software

• Child ID kits

• Search and rescue equipment

• Women’s self-defense classes and equipment.

“It’s difficult to overstate how great a support the Sheriff’s Foundation is for us,” said incoming board chair Capt. Robert Lewis, recently appointed to oversee the Sheriff’s Station. “They continue to make amazing strides in rallying support for provide for the many needs we have, and help us remain at the top of our game in keeping Santa Clarita Valley safe.”

For more information on the 2017 Gatsby Gala and the Foundation, visit www.scvsheriffsfoundation.org.

photo by Joie de Vivre photographie