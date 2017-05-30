Vegas Baby – Support Boys & Girls Club of Santa Clarita Valley on June 3
Do you love Las Vegas? Maybe a little gambling, dancing and excitement? Well then save yourself the drive and join us for “Vegas Baby” the 46th Annual Benefit Auction in support of Boys & Girls Club of Santa Clarita Valley at Hyatt Regency Valencia. The evening will feature hundreds of exciting live and silent auction items along with gourmet food, raffle, entertainment and dancing. The doors open at 5 p.m. with dinner seating at 7:30 p.m. and live auction to follow.
Are you or someone you know a High Roller, or Lady Luck? Here is your chance to nominate yourself or someone else to become the stars of the “Vegas Baby” auction. You can nominate as many people for High Roller and Lady Luck as you want for a donation of $5 each. The names of all nominees will be posted on the Vegas Baby voting page where voting will take place. Votes are $5 each.
Your nominee will automatically receive one vote with your nomination.
Nominations are open now and will end on May 31. Get your nominations in today, voting begins as soon as payment is verified and the nominee(s) name appears on the voting page. The top vote getters will be crowned High Roller and Lady Luck the night of the “Vegas Baby” auction on June 3. The remaining top five male and female vote getters will be honored as well.
Donate an Auction Item
Have an auction item you would like to donate? Click to submit, or call the Club at 661-254-2582. We will happily help you with your item donation. We invite your support of Santa Clarita’s youth at the biggest charity event of the year, through cash sponsorships, table purchases, the donation of auction items and in kind donations. Donation categories may be combined for recognition at a specific sponsorship level.
For more information, please call 661-254-2582 and visit www.scvbgc.org.
ADVERTISE WITH US
A Note from the Publishers -June 2017
Before we get into our June Notes from the Publisher, we wanted to share with you how very proud we are of our son Alexander, who we recently named Associate Publisher of our sister publication, élite Magazine. Alexander has been involved with both of our...read more
‘The Gatsby Gala’ to Raise Support for SCV Deputies – SCV Sheriff’s Foundation Provides Help for Local Law Enforcement
The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Foundation is gearing up for an evening of Roaring ’20s-inspired fun to raise funds for local deputies, at the 2017 Gatsby Gala, July 20 at Newhall Mansion., located at 829 Park St. in Piru. We are pleased to feature representatives...read more
Circle of Hope’s Vine2Wine Returns to CalArts
Circle of Hope, Inc., is thrilled to announce the return of its premier, signature Vine2Wine! Organizers have received the green light to plan for use of The Main Gallery, a California Institute of the Arts venue that many call “perfect” for the vibrant and popular...read more
The Magazine of Santa Clarita has set a high standard for excellence in advertising for over 25 years. A family owned and operated business, The Magazine of Santa Clarita has grown with the Santa Clarita Valley since 1989 and become the #1 place to advertise locally.