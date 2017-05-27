Winners Announced for “cArt aRt” Competition Entries Judged and Selected at City’s 2017 Earth Arbor Day Festival
The City of Santa Clarita announced today the winners of the 2017 “cArt aRt” competition, held in conjunction with the City’s annual Earth Arbor Day Festival, held April 29-30. The creative contest prompts residents to transform ordinary trash or recycling carts into extraordinary works of art for the chance to win cash prizes.
Contestants unveiled their completed works of cArt aRt during the festival and both judges and attendees cast votes for their favorite entries in four categories: Most Creative, Best Local Flair, Best Green Theme and Fan Favorite. One entry was also chosen to take home the cArt aRt Grand Prize. The following entries were selected as category winners in the competition:
Grand Prize ($200) – “Keep the Earth SHINY”
Most Creative ($100) – “UP for Recycling!”
Best Local Flair ($100) – “Flora and Fauna”
Best Green Theme ($100) – “Captain Planet”
Fan Favorite ($50) – “Keep the Earth SHINY”
The City’s annual cArt aRt competition is designed to raise awareness about recycling by encouraging residents to creatively decorate free trash or recycling carts, which are provided by Waste Management, with paint, art supplies and recycled items.
Visit Green Santa Clarita on Facebook to see photos of the winners. For additional information about the City of Santa Clarita’s annual cArt aRt competition, contact Laura Jardine, Project Technician for the City’s Environmental Services Division, at 661-255-43766 or visit www.GreenSantaClarita.com.
ADVERTISE WITH US
Countdown Until the SCV 40 Under Forty Event
Santa Clarita’s chapter of Junior Chamber International (JCI) and The Magazine of Santa Clarita are pleased to host the annual SCV 40 Under Forty Awards. The award ceremony celebration will take place at the Hyatt Regency Valencia on November 17. This year marks the...read more
West Ranch Colorguard Takes 14th Place at Nationals
West Ranch High School’s Wildcat Colorguard team finished 14th in the Scholastic A Division of the Winter Guard International’s World Championships in Dayton, Ohio. The 27 students making up the group scored the highest score in school history during the semi-finals,...read more
Submit Names Now for Youth Grove Evening of Remembrance Annual Event to Honor Youth Victims of Traffic-Related Incidents this Fall
The City of Santa Clarita is now accepting names of youth ages 24 and younger who lost their lives in traffic-related incidents for inclusion in the annual Youth Grove Evening of Remembrance. The event will be hosted at 7:15 p.m. on Wednesday, September 6, 2017, at...read more
The Magazine of Santa Clarita has set a high standard for excellence in advertising for over 25 years. A family owned and operated business, The Magazine of Santa Clarita has grown with the Santa Clarita Valley since 1989 and become the #1 place to advertise locally.