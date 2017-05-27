Winners Announced for “cArt aRt” Competition Entries Judged and Selected at City’s 2017 Earth Arbor Day Festival

by | May 26, 2017 | Community

 The City of Santa Clarita announced today the winners of the 2017 “cArt aRt” competition, held in conjunction with the City’s annual Earth Arbor Day Festival, held April 29-30. The creative contest prompts residents to transform ordinary trash or recycling carts into extraordinary works of art for the chance to win cash prizes.
Contestants unveiled their completed works of cArt aRt during the festival and both judges and attendees cast votes for their favorite entries in four categories: Most Creative, Best Local Flair, Best Green Theme and Fan Favorite. One entry was also chosen to take home the cArt aRt Grand Prize. The following entries were selected as category winners in the competition:
Grand Prize ($200) – “Keep the Earth SHINY”
Most Creative ($100) – “UP for Recycling!”
Best Local Flair ($100) – “Flora and Fauna”
Best Green Theme ($100) – “Captain Planet”
Fan Favorite ($50) – “Keep the Earth SHINY”
The City’s annual cArt aRt competition is designed to raise awareness about recycling by encouraging residents to creatively decorate free trash or recycling carts, which are provided by Waste Management, with paint, art supplies and recycled items.
Visit Green Santa Clarita on Facebook to see photos of the winners. For additional information about the City of Santa Clarita’s annual cArt aRt competition, contact Laura Jardine, Project Technician for the City’s Environmental Services Division, at 661-255-43766 or visit www.GreenSantaClarita.com.

