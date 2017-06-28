Circle of Hope’s Vine 2 Wine: Coolest Spot on a Hot August Night

Where will you be on August 12 at 6 p.m.?

You could be slouched in front of your TV fanning yourself, or you could be sipping the coolest wines, the frostiest beers, and tasting the best food Santa Clarita has to offer! Join friends and neighbors for the 16th Annual Vine 2 Wine: An Evening of Wine, Brews and Food in the Main Gallery at California Institute of the Arts, where you’ll experience Fine Wines, Craft Brews, Gourmet Food, Live Music, Silent Auction and more! Expect a showcase of local, California and International wines, including selections of fine library varietals you will never taste anywhere else. Spirited coffees, microbrews, IPAs and traditional brews will be yours for the tasting. A dozen or more renowned local eateries will be dishing out hot (and cold) offerings of their tastiest menu items.

Circle of Hope is pleased to announce the return of Logix Federal Credit Union as Presenting Sponsor for this year’s Vine 2 Wine gala. As one of the credit union’s “Community Stars,” Circle of Hope is the grateful recipient of funds accrued through Logix’s yearlong workplace giving program.

Also returning this year is Title Sponsor Nola Aronson’s Advanced Audiology. Nola’s personal bout with breast cancer inspires her daily to help those in Santa Clarita who fight the various forms of this insidious disease.

New this year is our Cabernet Sponsor, City of Hope. This highly respected organization has a similar name and a similar mission here in Santa Clarita: simply put, helping those with cancer. City of Hope hopes to expand awareness of all they offer the SCV and surrounding communities.

These three outstanding organizations join the wineries, breweries, restaurants, musicians and more than 50 volunteers who come together every August to raise funds for Circle of Hope’s Client Advocacy Program. Proceeds from this event will pay for cancer-related medical bills, health insurance premiums and co-pays for those uninsured and underinsured individuals who live, work or are treated in the Santa Clarita Valley for breast, colon, prostate, melanoma or men’s and women’s reproductive cancers.

Circle of Hope Inc. provides financial, emotional and educational support to those diagnosed with cancer in the Santa Clarita Valley. See website for details. Circle of Hope is a 501(c)3, #20-0680327. Visit www.circleofhopeinc.org.

Tickets for the 16th annual Vine 2 Wine are $80, or alcohol-free $55. For information on how you can be a part of Circle of Hope’s Client Advocacy Program, or for more information on Vine 2 Wine and other events, call 661-254-5218 or write info@circleofhopeinc.org. Vine 2 Wine tickets are now on sale at www.circleofhopeinc.org/vine2wine.

Vendors at time of print:

Wine:

Jeff Jacobson Private Library Wine

Bretail Private Library Wine

Robert Schwartz Private Library Wine

Stephen Hemmert

Gagnon Cellars

Tolo Winery

Reyes Winery

Broke Earth Winery

Foley Estates

Pisoni Vineyard

Golden Star Vineyards

Beer:

Wolf Creek Brewery

Fireman’s Brew

Stella Artois

Stella Cidre

Golden Road Brewery

Mammoth Mountian Coffee

Food/Dessert:

Truffles N Toffee

Rita’s Italian Ice

Nothing Bundt Cakes

Flame & Skewers

Old Town Newhall Ice

Wolf Creek Restaurant

Eighth & Rail

Stonefire Grill

Rattlers Bar-B-Que

Persia Lounge

MJ’s Tap House Grill

Bergie’s Bar & Grill

Salt Creek Grille

Kokolita Cakes & More

Athena’s Restaurant

Bonefish Grill