Cocktails on The Roof PRE-PARTY Announcement
The Location of This Year’s #CocktailsOnTheRoof Pre-Party will be at The Oaks Grille Inside TPC Valencia. On August 17, The Oaks Grille at TPC Valencia is welcoming guests for a mini Cocktails on the Roof Pre-Party – with many of the same attractions that will be at the main event on August 25.
From 5 p.m. until 10 p.m. guests can enjoy a no-cover charge event, happy hour prices, bartender lessons, a DJ, dancing under the stars and the uncontested best view of the Santa Clarita Valley! A percentage of the evening’s sales will be donated to the WiSH Education Foundation, a local non-profit that serves local public education in the Hart School District.
Troy Hooper, General Manager at TPC Valencia; Eve Bushman of Eve’s Wine 101 and Eve Bushman Consulting; Marlee Lauffer, President of Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital Foundation; WiSH Executive Director Amy Daniels as well as the Cocktails on the Roof Committee and the entire Wish Board host the evening. (Look for them enjoying the party but also there to answer questions about the main event – and sell tickets!)
“So thrilled that Troy agreed to hear my lengthy pitch to host our pre-party fundraiser, giving us everything on our ‘WiSH list’” began Eve Bushman “We can’t wait to welcome guests to one of the best restaurants in the Santa Clarita Valley. And of course, The Oaks Grille will have a table at our main event, Cocktails on The Roof.”
“TPC Valencia is proud to be a part of such a great event for an important cause like the WiSH Education Foundation. We are excited to invite the community to this Pre-Party and hope it creates even more awareness for the cause.” Troy Hooper said. Marlee Lauffer added, “It’s fitting we hold this year’s pre-party at TPC Valencia/Oaks Grille as they have been part of the event’s success from the beginning. COTR is all about showcasing our local businesses, having fun and, most importantly, supporting our schools. We appreciate all of WiSH’s donors and we look forward to promoting ticket sales and awareness at this fun sneak peek event!”
This year marks the third year of the Cocktails on the Roof event, and the fourth year of fundraising collaborations between Eve Bushman, Marlee Lauffer and the Wish Education Foundation – representing thousands of dollars raised for our local student programs.
To learn more about the WiSh Education Foundation: www.WiSHscv.org To see what’s “happening on the roof” and purchase tickets check out: www.cocktailsontheroofscv.org.
