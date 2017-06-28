HandsOn Santa Clarita’s 9/11 Day of Service and Remembrance

HandsOn Santa Clarita is hosting their 5th Annual 9/11 Day of Service and Remembrance on Saturday, September 9th. They are looking to bring together hundreds of volunteers to work together to complete public projects for local nonprofits in remembrance of those that lost their lives on 9/11 andin honor of those that serve in our community every day.

The day will begin at 7:00 am at a central location where all volunteers will gather to get their shirts, drop of waivers, and participate in a commemoration ceremony with local first responders. Everyone will then travel to their assigned locations where they will volunteer from 8:30am – 12:30pm. We are pleased to formally announce the local nonprofits that have been chosen for our Day of Service and Remembrance. Congratulations to Placerita Nature Center, Newhall School District, Operation Gratitude/American Legion, and the City of Santa Clarita!

If you would like to volunteer for one of the projects at the locations listed above, please go to www.handsonscv.org; registration will officially be open on July 17th. Spots at each location are first come, first serve…and they will fill up! Our motto is “Remember to Serve, Serve to Remember”, how will you choose to serve this year?

HandsOn Santa Clarita is the SCV’s local nonprofit volunteer center. Their mission is to promote volunteerism and philanthropy by connecting individuals, groups, and businesses with other local nonprofits through traditional volunteering and large scale service events.

Potential sponsors should email Executive Director Seema Shah at sshah@handsonscv.org.