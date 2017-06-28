Honoring Those Who Lead – Nomination time is here for the SCV 40 Under Forty Awards
Nominate, nominate, nominate! It is that time of year again to nominate that special someone who exhibits great leadership qualities in the Santa Clarita Valley and surrounding areas for the Santa Clarita Chapter of Junior Chamber International’s (JCI, Jaycess) 40Underforty awards gala. Nominations will be open until August 4th. The criteria for nominees are:
1. Must be between 21 and 39 years of age as of November, 2017.
2. Must serve in a leadership role in their work or volunteer life.
3. Must either work or live in the regions listed: Santa Clarita Valley, which includes the geographic boundaries of Castaic, Canyon Country, Valencia, Saugus, Newhall, Stevenson Ranch, Agua Dulce, and Acton or Antelope Valley, which includes the geographic boundaries of Palmdale and Lancaster or the San Fernando Valley.
4. Is not a past 40 Under Forty Honoree.
JCI is an international non-profit organization of young active citizens who are “living, communicating, taking action and creating impact in our communities. This closely intertwined network helps these individuals make leaps and bounds of progress in their respective communities. Here in the Santa Clarita Valley our chapter seeks to strengthen this network by spotlighting the actions of individuals in our community. Please visit the website: scv40underforty.com to nominate.
Within the coming months past and current Jaycees will be sharing what it means to be a part of Junior Chamber International. Past immediate president and class of 2011 honoree, Shauna Criner shared, “Being a Jaycee has changed my life. I have developed leadership skills, communication skills, knowledge and friendships that will last a lifetime.” Criner’s story is similar to that of several past and current Jaycees. Please visit our Facebook to see more quotes and stories: www.facebook.com/SCV40UnderForty
The Jaycees and The Magazine of Santa Clarita would like to thank all those who have helped with putting this year’s 40Underforty events: The Alumni Mixer, Nominee Mixer, and the Awards Gala. Our active sponsors include: Cohen Law, Gerard Cosmetics, Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital, Heritage Sierra Medical Group, NewLeaf Training and Development, Optimus Computing, SchlickArt, Stark Social Media, D’Wilfri Dance Studio and Princess Cruises. With the support of our community sponsors we have been able to keep this event going.
The Jaycees and The Magazine of Santa Clarita would like to give a special thanks to Poole and Shaffery Law Firm for their constant involvement with JCI and the countless efforts to keep these events possible. We would also like to thank Salt Creek Grille and Wolf Creek Brewing Company for hosting our mixers in their tasting rooms.
Lindsay Schlick can be reached at 661-313-3907 or Lindsay@schlickArt.com. Alexander Hafizi can be reached at 661-294-4444 or alex@santaclaritamagazine.com.
