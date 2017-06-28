Santa Clarita Sunrise Rotary Club Tequila Tasting Fundraiser August 19th – Tickets on Sale

by | Jun 28, 2017 | Community

 To raise funds for support of local and international community service projects the Santa Clarita Sunrise Rotary Club is hosting a Tequila Tasting fundraiser event at the Egg Plantation in Newhall on August 19th from 6-10PM. A $50 per person donation includes samples of exotic Herradura Tequilas, a savory authentic taco bar, silent auction, and 50/50 raffle. Sponsorship opportunities welcome. Individual or group tickets are available at www.EventBrite.com.
The Rotary club of Santa Clarita Sunrise is supporting an international project benefitting orphans and disabled children in Cartago, Costa Rica as well as the construction of conflict resolution Peace Gardens at local school campus’ including Saugus High School and the iLEAD charter school in Castaic.’
Founded in Chicago, USA on February 23, 1905 – Rotary is a global network of volunteers who share a passion for enhancing communities and improving lives around the world. Rotary clubs participate in an array of service projects that address community needs at home and abroad – from fighting disease and providing clean water to supporting education, growing local economies and promoting peace.
Rotary’s top priority is the global eradication of polio – a paralyzing yet vaccine-preventable disease that is now 99.9 percent eliminated from the world.
About Rotary
Rotary brings together a global network of volunteers dedicated to tackling the world’s most pressing humanitarian challenges. Rotary connects 1.2 million members of more than 35,000 Rotary clubs in over 200 countries and regions. Their work improves lives at both the local and international levels, from helping families in need in their own communities to working toward a polio-free world. For more information, visit www.Rotary.org.
Contacts for Sponsorship Opportunities: Molly Hodson 661-609-2944 Molly_Hodson@sbcglobal.net or Liz Seipel 661-312-6407 nanaliz@me.com.

