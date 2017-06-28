What’s New on The Roof?
Well, we can certainly tell from the social media buzz around town that you are very excited about the upcoming Cocktails on the Roof on August 25! Come join your hosts Eve Bushman of Eve Bushman Consulting, Marlee Lauffer, President of Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital Foundation and Amy Daniels, Executive Director of the WiSH Education Foundation
On THE ROOF, what you will recognize from previous years is the amazing venue atop the Macy’s parking garage at Westfield Valencia Town Center and the wonderful all-you-can-partake-in signature cocktails and food, live DJ and dancing and cool, modern lounges and lighting.
What will be new this year is that everyone’s a VIP! Rather than have two levels of tickets, we invite everyone up on THE ROOF from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m., while our sponsors will be joining us at 7:30 p.m. General Admission tickets are only $85 and Designated Driver tickets are $65 (by bracelet). Tickets at the door, if still available, are $95. WiSH you could be a sponsor and get first dibs? This year you can – we are offering a limited number of private 10’X10’ lounges that seat up to 8 p.m. to 10 p.m., allowing you and your friends – or your company – a spot to gather on your own for the party! The cost of the lounge, which includes all marketing, private entry and signage, is only $1,000. Get yours before they run out by contacting Executive Director Amy Daniels at WiSH@hartdistrict.org. In addition, our layout will be slightly larger to allow for the fun to reach all corners of the event so no matter where you are, the fun will follow. Don’t forget to have that picture taken at our Step & Repeat as you enter, sponsored by The Magazine of Santa Clarita and élite Magazine. Tickets are live and limited – don’t be left off THE ROOF – get yours right now at WiSHscv.org.
As of June 1, participants on THE ROOF this year include JFC International (serving those crazy sake cocktails), Speakeasy Bakery (check social media for hints to get the good stuff here), Honu Coffee, solita Tacos & Margaritas, Sisley Italian Kitchen, Newhall Refinery, Bonefish Grill, An Indian Affair, Wolf Creek Restaurant & Brewery, Persia Restaurant & Lounge, Salt Creek Grille, Oaks Grill at TPC, Mammoth Coffee Roasting Company, Nothing Bundt Cakes, Olive Terrace Bar & Grill, Bowen’s Whiskey, Pomp & Whimsy, Sweet Beams Ice Cream, Marston’s and CPB Winery.
Our wonderful and generous sponsors are lining up to again be a part of the fun while giving back to our local students. WiSH greatly appreciates Westfield Valencia Town Center, The Magazine of Santa Clarita and élite Magazine, The Signal, Brightview Tree Company, Nick Rose Insurance, Lundgren Management, California Credit Union, Andy Gump, Oasis Associates, SolPrint Solutions, Craig & Lisa Eichman, Jeff & Melanie Meyer, Eve’sWine101 and the Watters Group. We would also like to thank SOS Entertainment, 24/7 Events, Burrtec, MitchPicksWine.com, Enchanted Kids, KHTS, SCVTV.
Want to join us as a sponsor of COTR17? Email us at WiSH@hartdistrict.org.
Finally, keep up to date by checking out the WiSH Education Foundation, Pre-party and COTR FB event pages, WiSH site www.WiSHscv.org, and our brand new dedicated COTR website: www.cocktailsontheroofscv.org!
