A Note from the Publishers – August 2017

The Santa Clarita Valley is such a lovely place to live. With so much to do, so much to see and many places to wine and dine, it’s no wonder it’s rated one of the top cities to reside. We hope you are enjoying the summer season in our valley.

As you can see, there’s a lot of glitz and glam on the cover of this issue where we are pleased to feature our friends (and family) from Cocktails On The Roof. Your hosts, Eve Bushman, Marlee Lauffer, Amy Daniels and Alexander Hafizi are once again putting on a great event for all to enjoy and yes, it is actually on the roof of Macy’s at Westfield Town Center! This fun event will feature cocktails, food and entertainment, all to benefit the Wish Foundation. Tickets are selling fast so don’t delay, buy them today on-line. See opposite page for our cover story. We were so excited to choose the newly remodeled Sisley Restaurant for our cover shoot, congratulations to owners of Sisley, Francine and Jamie you absolutely outdid yourselves, the place is amazing!

You’ll have more than one way to support our vital non-profits this month, however. The Jazz & Blues Concert Series closes its 2017 summer lineup with their final August 4 performance. Each show donates funds to a different non-profit, and this is Santa Clarita’s last chance to come out and support until next year. Don’t miss The Delgado Brothers, performing on the closed-off street area in front of Hyatt Regency Valencia.

We are pleased to show our support and we are looking forward to an evening of great wine, beer and fun as the Vine 2 Wine Classic returns to Cal Arts on Saturday, August 12. Proceeds from the event will benefit Circle of Hope, Inc. See page 6 for more details.

Don’t like wine or cocktails? No problem, be sure to attend the Santa Clarita Sunrise Rotary Club Tequila Tasting which will be held at the Egg Plantation on August 19. And there’s more tequila to taste at the SCV Business Marketing event which will be held at Solitas on August 22.

The Charity Golf Tournament, supporting our local Special Olympics chapter, is coming up on August 14, providing a fun and healthy way to cheer on athletes with special needs. The tournament will be hosted at the beautiful TPC Valencia and will include an after-tourney buffet, awards, raffle and silent auction.

Once again, we have joined forces with the SCV chapter of Junior Chamber International (Jaycees) to present their 40 Under Forty Awards to be held on November 17, at the Hyatt Regency Valencia. Do you know someone under 40 that deserves to be nominated? If so, go online and send in your application today, nominations will end on August 4 so hurry! See page 6 for more details.

There’s much to do in Santa Clarita in the summer, so be sure and check out our calendar listing on page 38 to see what’s going on around town.

While the warm weather doesn’t seem as if it is going to leave any time soon, the summer season will soon be coming to an end. Teachers are getting their classrooms ready and before you know it, the kids will be back in school. Consult our Back to School Guide on page 74 to make informed choices when selecting education-related professionals and businesses. Our Business Guide is also available in this issue.

Lastly, don’t forget to pick up the August/September issue of élite Magazine, where we have featured some remarkable people who live in the Santa Clarita Valley. Take time to vote for your favorite leading ladies in élite Magazine’s 3rd Annual Ultimate Ladies in Business Awards. We’re very excited to honor Santa Clarita’s powerhouse businesswomen.

Until Next Time,

Linda, Moe and Alexander Hafizi