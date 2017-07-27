Circle of Hope’s Vine 2 Wine: A Win-Win for Attendees and Cancer Patients
The Magazine of Santa Clarita is a proud sponsor of Vine 2 Wine. There’s a profound satisfaction in knowing you’re helping to fund a neighbor’s cancer recovery while having a fabulous night of sampling top beer, wine and food selections–all under one roof! Join friends and community members for the 16th Annual Vine 2 Wine: An Evening of Wine, Brews and Food in the Main Gallery at California Institute of the Arts, where you’ll experience Fine Wines, Craft Brews, Gourmet Food, Live Music, Silent Auction and more! Expect a showcase of local, California and International wines, including selections of fine library varietals you will never taste anywhere else. Spirited coffees, microbrews, IPAs and traditional brews will be yours for the tasting. A dozen or more renowned local eateries will be dishing out hot (and cold) offerings of their tastiest menu items.
Circle of Hope is pleased to announce the return of Logix Federal Credit Union as Presenting Sponsor for this year’s Vine 2 Wine gala. As one of the credit union’s “Community Stars,” Circle of Hope is the grateful recipient of funds accrued through Logix’s yearlong workplace giving program.
Also returning this year is Title Sponsor Nola Aronson’s Advanced Audiology. Nola’s personal bout with breast cancer inspires her daily to help those in Santa Clarita who fight the various forms of this insidious disease.
New this year is our Cabernet Sponsor, City of Hope. This highly respected organization has a similar name and a similar mission here in Santa Clarita: simply put, helping those with cancer. City of Hope hopes to expand awareness of all they offer the SCV and surrounding communities.
These three outstanding organizations join the wineries, breweries, restaurants, musicians and more than 50 volunteers who come together every August to raise funds for Circle of Hope’s Client Advocacy Program. Proceeds from this event will pay for cancer-related medical bills, health insurance premiums and co-pays for those uninsured and underinsured individuals who live, work or are treated in the Santa Clarita Valley for breast, colon, prostate, melanoma or men’s and women’s reproductive cancers.
Circle of Hope Inc. provides financial, emotional and educational support to those diagnosed with cancer in the Santa Clarita Valley. See website for details. Circle of Hope is a 501(c)3, #20-0680327. Visit http://www.circleofhopeinc.org.
Tickets for the 16th annual Vine 2 Wine are $80, or alcohol-free $55. For information on how you can be a part of Circle of Hope’s Client Advocacy Program, or for more information on Vine 2 Wine and other events, call 661-254-5218 or write info@circleofhopeinc.org. Vine 2 Wine tickets are now on sale at http://circleofhopeinc.org/vine2wine/.
