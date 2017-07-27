Courtesy of the Red, White and Blue

Jul 27, 2017 | Community

 Prayer Angels for the Military, Gold Star Families and SCV Young Marines, parade partners for many years, presented another heartwarming entry in this year’s 4th of July parade, winning the “Best of Theme” trophy. Thousands stood in respect, with veterans saluting, and people clapping, as the Young Marine Color Guard led the way for a touching tribute to our eleven local fallen soldiers and marines. Marchers proudly carried the photo banners of these heroes, a reminder to all of us, of the cost of protecting our freedoms. Following close behind was the beautifully decorated Eagle themed float with Gold Star parents on board (parents of our fallen/post 9/11) and several Prayer Angels. The crowd cheered as actor/singer Bob Zachar belted out the high spirited “Courtesy of the Red, White & Blue” by Toby Keith. Iraq Veteran Oscar Rogel accompanied Bob on guitar with his brother Jose Rogel on keyboard.
Honored in chronological order, were PFC Robert “Robby” Michael Wilson, SGT Dean Glen Todd Jr, LCpl Richard “Ricky” P. Slocum, PFC Cole W. Larsen, PFC Jose Ricardo “Ricky” Flores-Mejia, SGT Dennis L. Sellen Jr, SPC Stephen E. Colley, SGT John Michael Conant, SGT Ian Timothy D, Gelig, Pfc Jake W. Suter and SPC Rudy A. Acosta.
This amazing team, with hearts of gold, has contributed these heartfelt tributes to our Independence Day Parade, along with the themed floats they work on together, winning the Sweepstakes trophies in 2010, 2013 and 2016, the Best Decorated trophies in 2012, and in 2014 and this year’s Best of Theme trophy.

