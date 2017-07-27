Don’t Be Left Off The Roof – Do You Have Your Tickets?
Our August cover, taken at the beautiful remodeled Sisley Restaurant, highlights the hardworking people behind the extraordinary Cocktails on the Roof charity fundraising event. Co-Chairs Marlee Lauffer and Eve Bushman, along with WiSH Foundation Director Amy Daniels and élite Magazine Associate Publisher Alex Hafizi invite you to join in on the fun this year.
There’s double the fun this year as the celebration begins with a pre-party celebration on August 17 at TPC’s Oaks Grille! Swing by from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. for happy hour pricing all night long, bartender lessons, DJ MAV (the same DJ will be at the main event for the third year), dancing and the best sunset in Santa Clarita, all while giving back to the WiSH Education Foundation! Have a big party? Call ahead to reserve your table, 661-288-1995.
Cocktails on the Roof, on August 25, will have a new, fun layout, more lounges (you can even sponsor your own lounge – email WiSH@hartdistrict.org to learn more) and you can vote for your favorite Signature Cocktails – you’ll even be able to win a social or dinner for a group of six this year at the new silent auction table!
Everyone is a VIP this year! All tickets are general admission ($85) so you get to enjoy the entire evening from 8 p.m. until 11 p.m. or come as a designated driver and enjoy mocktails and all that amazing food for just $65. All tickets at the door are $95. Either way, you can share your excitement at #COTR17 on all your social media posts!
Hosted by Eve Bushman of Eve’s Wine 101, Marlee Lauffer, President of Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital Foundation and WiSH Executive Director Amy Daniels, this year promises to be another top-notch event with returning favorites and brand new participants! The restaurants sharing their most sought-after cocktails, mocktails and food are back. Included in the list is Speakeasy Bakery, along with Yoshi Murikami (who brings his famous sake based cocktails), Sisley Restaurant Bar & Bakery, Solita Tacos & Margaritas, Honu Coffee, Newhall Refinery, TPC Oaks Grille, An Indian Affair, Mammoth Coffee Roasting Company (coffee cocktails), Salt Creek Grille, Wolf Creek Restaurant and Brewing Company, Persia Restaurant and Lounge, Nothing Bundt Cakes, Bonefish Grill, Pomp & Whimsy, Deep Eddy Vodka, Sweet Beams Ice Cream, Olive Terrace Bar & Grill, Marston’s, CPB Winery with wine-based cocktails, The Distillery at Opolo, Vina Sympatica Sparkling Wines, LA Scotch Club, Lazy Dog Restaurant and Vines Restaurant. Get your tickets and stay tuned for every exciting announcement (and guest party secrets) on the WiSH Facebook and Cocktails event pages and www.WiSHscv.org!
Although WiSH sponsors many programs and initiatives not funded by tax dollars, this year, they are focusing their funding on the ARTS, with emphasis on public school libraries. Together we can make a difference for our public school youth in our own backyard! Why not have fun while raising badly needed funds?
Many thanks to our sponsors, without whom we could never get this party started –Westfield Valencia Town Center and The Magazine of Santa Clarita/élite Magazine, EveBushmanConsulting.com, Mitchpickswine, SOS Entertainment, 24/7 Events, Andy Gump, Burrtec, Brightview Tree Company, Lundgren Management, Nick Rose Insurance, California Credit Union, Littler, Randy Plaice & Associates, Oasis Associates, Jeff & Melanie Meyer, Gymnastics Unlimited, Peterson Printing, Enchanted Kids, The Signal, Solprint, KHTS and SCVTV. Special thanks to Genesis Moss, Print & Web Design (www.genesismoss.com), for creating our brand new dedicated website, www.CocktailsontheRoofscv.org.
WiSH asks that you be responsible – 21 & over only; please leave your car in the parking garage overnight (approved by Westfield) and take alternate transportation. Want to be a part of this event and have your company, restaurant or product seen? Contact Amy Daniels at wish@hartdistrict.org.
