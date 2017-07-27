Fun in the Sun

Whenever you’re searching for bargains, looking for that special collectible, going on vacation, or just in the mood to browse, the Assistance League® Resale Store is the place for you. And consider some other ways our unique shop can fill your needs…
Shopping for kids can be very expensive. Our store can help make it more affordable. The children’s department is full of treasures. Name brands and trendy designs abound, and most are priced at just $2. Teens looking to express their individuality love our one-of-a kind items, and the little ones can shop for a treat without breaking your bank.
Are you getting ready to send your grads off to dorm rooms or their first apartments? Our housewares department has hundreds of useful items to get them off to a good start. From furniture to mixing spoons, we have a little bit of everything at prices that will leave some leftover for a special treat for you. New finds are always coming through the door.
Have you ever considered how shopping and donating at our resale store can be good for the environment? Buying pre-owned items keeps them in circulation and out of landfills. It also reduces packaging materials needed to ship new items. Furniture and paper goods need wood for production. Buying them from us will save many a tree. And, donating and recycling with us keeps resources in our community where they can help our environment thrive.
Now you know.
Shop Resale. Save money. Find treasures.
Help the environment.
Assistance League Resale is located at 24364 Main Street in downtown Newhall. We are open Monday and Wednesday, 1 to 4 p.m. Tuesday, Friday and Saturday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Thursdays 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. We are happy to take your gently-used donations. Tax receipts are provided upon request. www.assistanceleaguesantaclarita.org

