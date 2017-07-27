HandsOn Santa Clarita to Host 5th Annual Day of Service and Remembrance
HandsOn Santa Clarita is hosting their 5th Annual 9/11 Day of Service and Remembrance on Saturday, September 9. They are looking to bring together hundreds of volunteers to work together to complete public projects for local nonprofits in remembrance of those that lost their lives on 9/11 and in honor of those that serve in our community every day.
The day will begin at 7 a.m. at Hart Park where all volunteers will gather to get their shirts, drop of waivers, and participate in a commemoration ceremony with local first responders. All volunteers will be given a t-shirt and breakfast! Everyone will then travel to their assigned locations where they will volunteer from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. This year we are proud to support Placerita Nature Center, Newhall School District, Operation Gratitude, William S. Hart Park, and the City of Santa Clarita.
If you would like to volunteer for one of the projects at the locations listed above, please go to www.handsonscv.org; registration will officially open on July 24. Spots at each location are first come, first serve…and they will fill up! Our motto is “Remember to Serve, Serve to Remember.” How will you choose to serve this year?
HandsOn Santa Clarita would like to thank Heritage Sierra Medical, NAI Capital, Firehouse Subs, Your Accounting, and SOS Entertainment for their generous sponsorship of the event. They would also like to recognize The Magazine of Santa Clarita for their continued support!
HandsOn Santa Clarita is the SCV’s local nonprofit volunteer center. Their mission is to promote volunteerism and philanthropy by connecting individuals, groups, and businesses with other local nonprofits through traditional volunteering and large-scale service events.
Potential sponsors should email Executive Director Seema Shah at sshah@handsonscv.org.
