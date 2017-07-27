SCV 40 Under Forty Nominations – Closing August 4!

The Magazine of Santa Clarita is proud to partner with JCI International and would like to take a moment to thank the community for nominating so many great individuals. This year’s selection committee will have a tough time trying to decipher amongst the many nominees due to the extraordinary skills and services this group has to offer. Our selection committee of community leaders will meet and select the 40 well deserving individuals for their commitment to bettering the community around them.

JCI International will be hosting a nominee mixer August 31st at 6p.m in the tasting room at Wolf Creek Brewery. This year the Jaycees are helping with Santa’s Helper. We would like for all persons attending the mixer to please bring a new, unwrapped toy to help with this effort. For more information, please visit our Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/jciscvsantashelpers/

Be sure to check out the #scv40underfortychallenge on Facebook. Prior honorees posted videos of what it meant to them to be a 40UnderForty Honoree. Heather Stewart, current committee member shared her experience with JCI International:

“I became a Jaycee because I wanted to be more active in my community. I remained a Jaycee because it gave me opportunities to network and helped me become a better leader. I am eternally grateful to the Jaycees because I’ve met some of the most important (and most fun!) people of my life. I could volunteer for a hundred more events and never be able to repay the Jaycees for the gifts of friendship I received. That, for me, is what it means to be a Jaycee.”

This year’s SCV 40 Under Forty Awards Gala is at The Hyatt Valencia on Friday November 17th at 5pm. All 2017 Honorees will be given a complimentary ticket! Family and Friends may purchase their ticket at: http://scv40underforty.com/shop/

JCI International would also like to give a huge thanks to our sponsors. We would like to give a special thanks to Wolf Creek, Salt Creek Grill and the Hyatt Valencia for providing fantastic venues for our events. We are gracious to Cohen Law, Gerard Cosmetics, Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital Foundation, Heritage Sierra Medical Group, Poole and Shaffery, Chiquita Canyon, Princess Cruises, NewLeaf Training and Development, D’Wilfri Dance Studio, Gilbertson & LeCornu, Laura Troost CPA, Logix, Lundgren Management, Optimus Computing, SchlickArt, and Stark Social Media. With the community support we are able to continue this time honored tradition and welcome new members in our organization.

For more information and for sponsorship Opportunites contact Lindsay Schlick: 661-313-3907 Lindsay@schlickArt.com or Alexander Hafizi: 661-294-4444 ext 107 alex@santaclaritamagazine.com