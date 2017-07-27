The SCV Senior Center Invites You to Caregiver Resource Day: Knowledge is Power

Caring for a loved one in need is rewarding however the demands of caregiving increases over time and becomes very overwhelming. Caregiver burnout is very common and can take a toll on your physical, mental and social life. Having a strong support system and knowing what resources are available to you and your loved one will help to alleviate the caregiver burnout.

The Santa Clarita Valley Senior Center welcomes Caregivers and family members to attend our annual Caregiver Resource Day, Saturday, September 23rd from 9:00 am to 3:30 pm at Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital Education Center located at 23845 McBean Parkway. This event is a day for individuals who are providing care for a loved one to find information, resources and support needed to take on the caregiving responsibilities.

This year’s keynote speakers are experts in their fields of research. The Director of Science Initiatives at the Alzheimer’s Association, Dr. Dean M. Hartley, will be speaking on current research on Alzheimer’s Disease and the Chairman of the Board of the Neurocommunity Foundation, Ronald Ziman, MD, will be presenting on trends in Parkinson’s Disease.

The afternoon event, Taking Charge of Your Health will be hosted by the Santa Clarita Valley Senior Resource Alliance and feature a panel presentation from medical professionals from UCLA Health’s, Michael Cohen, MD, Assistant Clinical Professor Infectious Disease: Olive View UCLA Medical Center, Kaiser Permanente’s Issac Veilma, MD, Palliative Medicine Physician Geriatrics, Palliative Med & Continuing Care (GPCC): Southern California Permanente Medical Group (SCPMG) and City of Hope specialists.

Registration fee of $5.00 includes all sessions, resource materials, access to vendors, drawings, continental breakfast and lunch. Make your reservation early; seating is limited.

For more information about Knowledge is Power: Aging with Dignity Symposium or to register for the event, visit www.scv-seniorcenter.org, highlight the Events tab, and select Knowledge is Power or call the SCV Senior Center at (661) 259-9444.