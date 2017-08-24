24th Annual Evening Under the Stars Benefitting Kids with Cancer – Save the date for September 16
Each year we dedicate our September cover to the Michael Hoefflin Foundation. We are proud to once again share the inspirational children of the Michael Hoefflin Foundation on our cover and support the foundation that helps ease the struggle of pediatric cancer.
After a successful fundraising event at last year’s 23rd Annual Michael Hoefflin Foundation Evening Under the Stars, the local non-profit for children’s cancer is pleased to announce the date for this year’s gala dinner and charity auction: Saturday, September 16, 2017. The event will once again be held at the beautiful Mann Biomedical Park.
The event, which the community has come to look forward to each year, will begin at 6 p.m. Attendees will enjoy a delicious dinner catered by Salt Creek Grill, and the opportunity to bid on many interesting, unique auction items.
Although the Michael Hoefflin Foundation focuses on fundraising efforts throughout the year, Evening Under the Stars is critical in raising funds to help drive the foundation’s mission to provide support to children and their families facing the emotional and financial difficulties of pediatric cancer.
“We are grateful for the support of our community, whether at our 5K earlier in the year or the amazing efforts by people such as Roy Wiegand, who recently ran in honor of one of our recently lost angels,” said Gillian Stone, MHF’s executive director. “This is our chance to give the community that we so appreciate a beautiful, memorable and hopefully inspiring evening, and let people know about why we need the support we do,” she said.
Honorary chairs are Jon and Mardilan Giorgio of Gothic Landscape, are excited to announce this year’s three-peat entertainment by the Kelly Rae Band – a high energy country band that has been delivering crowd–pleasing performances around the world for more than two decades. The band is comprised of seasoned musicians whose credits include Tanya Tucker, Rascal Flatts, Bobby Bare and Trick Pony.
To find out more about this magical evening, please visit www.mhf.org for ticket information and to discover what the Michael Hoefflin Foundation is doing in our community.
The Michael Hoefflin Foundation for children’s cancer is a public nonprofit 501(c)(3) foundation that provides financial and emotional support to children and their families in the Santa Clarita and surrounding valleys. We strive to educate the public and provide grant funding for innovative research to accelerate progress in the fight against pediatric cancer. For more information visit www.mhf.org.
