A Note From the Publishers – September 2017

September is one of our favorite times of the year, the weather is cooling down, kids are going back to school and there is an incredible buzz in the air as our local non-profits gear up for their busy season.

Before we celebrate our local non-profits, however, let’s take the time to commemorate the fallen on Saturday, September 9, with HandsOn Santa Clarita’s 9/11 Day of Service. This year hundreds of volunteers will donate their time to work on many projects throughout the valley, they are looking for volunteers so visit their website for more information, handsonscv.org.

Our hearts were filled with sadness as we learned of the passing of Santa Clarita’s resident Bill Cloyd, Sr. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family at this time. Read about Bill’s life in our tribute on page 6.

Throughout the years, we have been a proud supporter of the Michael Hoefflin Foundation and all the work they do for the children and the families of the children with pediatric cancer. It is an honor to feature the boys and girls of the Michael Hoefflin Foundation on the cover of this issue. Join us as we celebrate the 24th annual Evening Under the Stars Gala Dinner and Auction, which will take place on Saturday, September 16 at the Mann Biomedical Park. We are excited that the Kelly Rae Band will be this year’s entertainment. Everyone is welcome, see the story on the opposite page, join in the fun while supporting a great cause.

We have a new place in town! Welcome to The Canyon, located at Westfield Valencia Town Center. If you like good music and great food, this is the place for you, the line up is incredible and we are so pleased to introduce you to the owner, Lance Sterling, see page 6 and 7. Tickets are on sale now for shows starting in October and they are selling fast.

LARC Ranch is inviting the entire community to hop aboard the “LARC Train of Love” on September 17 in a fundraiser packed with great food, fun and games and dancing to the tunes of the 1950s, ‘60s and ‘70s. Don’t miss this one! See page 22 for more information.

Soroptimist International, SCV invites you to the 14th Annual Bras for a Cause BRASserie de Valencia, an annual fundraiser for breast cancer awareness. Set at the Valencia Country Club, the event starts at 1 p.m. on Sunday, September 24. Guests can bid on custom-designed theme bras, adorned on live models for the evening. Proceeds will benefit various local non-profits.

In honor of the late LASD Officer, Sergeant Steven C. Owen, the SCV Sheriff’s Foundation Search & Rescue will host their 11th annual Golf Tournament. The event will take place on Monday, September 18 at the beautiful TPC Valencia. If you love golf why not have fun while supporting our local Sheriff’s Foundation.

Once you’ve had your fill of community fun, you may need a little R&R at home. Make your space your sanctuary with our Home & Garden Directory. And for those still in the midst of wedding season, we have a Bridal Guide that features local professionals you can trust to make your big day the perfect day.

Have you heard? élite Magazine’s 3rd Annual Ultimate Ladies in Business Awards is heating up! Votes are flooding in to make this one our biggest contest yet. We currently have more than 5,000 votes, and each one is a testament to the power and influence of our beloved Santa Clarita businesswomen! Thank you for pouring your time and hearts into our community; we can’t wait to see who wins! Voting closes September 18, so you still have time visit www.scvelitemagazine.com/ultimate-awards

Until next time,

Linda, Moe and Alexander Hafizi