In Memory of William C. Cloyd, Sr. Born May 2, 1933
On August 8, 2017, William Clinton Cloyd, Sr., passed away at his home in Canyon Country, surrounded by his family.
Cloyd, Sr., was an architect and custom-home builder who was born in Kentucky and moved to Southern California more than 70 years ago, family members said. Cloyd’s Sand Canyon homes are typically marked by Tudor-esque exteriors, high ceilings, exposed wood beaming, textured plaster and beveled glass windows. The overall effect creates somewhat of a fairytale feel as guests grace the landing of his homes. We had the pleasure of meeting Cloyd, Sr., several years ago, in fact, we were lucky enough to purchase a property that he designed and built.
In addition to being a renowned home architect cited in numerous media outlets, including the L.A. Times, he once purchased a property from the Roman Catholic archdiocese in Santa Clarita, which was also part of the Gene Autry’s Melody Ranch and Monogram Pictures.
He traveled all over the world on extreme hunts, and had a second home in Anchorage, Alaska.
He teamed with his son, Bill Cloyd Jr., and daughter, Rachel Jorgenson, to form Cloyd Construction, which was responsible for The Preserve in Sand Canyon, among his many projects throughout Santa Clarita.
Cloyd Sr. was an avid outdoorsman and hunter throughout his life, and he went on hunting trips to Alaska, Arizona, Canada, Tajikistan and parts of Africa, to name a few of the many places. The environment was another cause he was passionate about, receiving recognition from organizations such as Boone and Crockett Club for his contributions, according to family members.
He was preceded in death by Jeanette Cloyd, his wife of 52 years.
He is survived by: his daughter, Rachel Jorgenson, (Kirk); his son, William Cloyd Jr., (Jasmine); his grandson, Travis Cloyd; his granddaughter, Carissa Zillner, (Devon); and his wife, Erica Betz Cloyd.
