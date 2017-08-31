It’s Time to Clean Up the River on September 23 River Rally Volunteers Must Pre-Register by September 22

The City of Santa Clarita will host the 23rd Annual River Rally Cleanup and Environmental Expo on Saturday, September 23, 2017 from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. The river cleanup event will start behind the shopping center located at 18386 Soledad Canyon Road. Residents and organizations who would like to participate in the River Rally cleanup are required to register in advance at GreenSantaClarita.com. The deadline for participants to sign up is Friday, September 22, at 2 p.m.

All participating volunteers must wear closed-toe shoes, sunscreen and appropriate clothing for walking in the riverbed. Gloves and collection bags will be provided to participants and volunteers will receive a commemorative giveaway (while supplies last). Coffee and donuts will be provided courtesy of Servicon and Starbucks. Also, residents are encouraged to bring a reusable water bottle to help reduce waste. SCV Clear Water will be available for refills.

Cleanup participants will have the opportunity to enjoy the event’s Environmental Expo which will feature vendors offering helpful tips on recycling, air quality, pollution prevention, water quality, open space preservation and wildlife conservation programs in Santa Clarita.

Nearly half of the Santa Clarita Valley’s water supply travels through the Santa Clara River, which is home to 14 endangered bird species, six endangered plant species, 57 archeological sites and 12 historical landmarks.

Residents are encouraged to carpool, walk or bike to the event site as parking is limited. Free bike valet will be provided by Performance Cyclery. The event is open to all ages, but minors must be signed in by parents. No pets are allowed.

For more information on the 23rd Annual River Rally and Environmental Expo, or to sign up to participate, visit www.GreenSantaClarita.com or call the River Rally hotline at 661-284-1415.