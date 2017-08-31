Month in Review – Snapshots from last month’s most significant news and developments – September 2017

Bank Robber(s), Back at it Again!

The Santa Clarita Valley has been hit with another bank robbery. Logix, located on McBean Parkway has become the third bank to be robbed in the Santa Clarita Valley. The suspect is believed to be the same person from previous robberies, earlier this summer. Using the same tactics, the robber handed the teller a note asking for cash and left the bank leaving no injuries or incidents. Investigators have not confirmed any arrests and will release information soon to the public. The scene in question is still under investigation and no more information can be released at this time. This summer has marked the Santa Clarita Valley with an unusual high number of bank robberies, but our law enforcement officials along with a special task force with the FBI are working tirelessly to apprehend the suspect(s).

Rabid Bat Cases Prompts

Awareness on Vaccinations!

The number of bats found with rabies has increased within the last month throughout Los Angeles County. This has prompted a county-wide campaign to inform the public of the importance on vaccinations. Since July the reported 12 bats found with rabies has increased 50% to 18 known cases. 12 of the 18 cases were found in the Santa Clarita Valley. Public Health Officials from Los Angeles County along with local Veterinarians are encouraging rabies vaccinations for residents for themselves as well as pets. Also, if anyone has come into contact with a rabid animal to please seek medical attention immediately.

The City Celebrates 30 Years with Visual Art

The Santa Clarita Valley is celebrating its 30th birthday! To commemorate the day of this city’s anniversary the MAIN hosted a new visual art exhibit throughout the month of August. This exhibit showcased photos of community life from local photographers. The photos were chosen from the City of Santa Clarita photo contest. Residents were invited to view the free exhibit from August 1 to September 1st during the regular hours of operation Tuesday thru Friday from 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. to kick off this exhibit the MAIN was transported back to the 80s with a themed reception. The event also featured an 8-bit wall art display that was a part of a special interactive installation. This piece invited visitors to take their photos and become part of a temporary photo wall collage.

Thoughtless Social Media Posts Help Apprehend Suspect

The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Department was informed of several Instagram posts showing criminal activity. There were four infractions of theft and vandalism. Due to the content the case was given to the Juvenile Investigation Team. The stores from the videos were contacted to take into account possible suspects, inventory of stolen property and possible witnesses. The special investigative unit received several tips on possible suspects and videographers. Through the investigation, detectives were able to identify and apprehend the primary suspect. The parents of the primary suspect have been contacted and at this time no more information has been released to the public.

Acton recovering from

Unnatural Disasters

Acton is recovering from a flash flood. The intense storm caused over one-and-a-half inches of rain over a 30-minute period. First responders were on the scene with swift water rescue techniques and air assets. There were a reported three air rescues of stranded or trapped motorists; and a total of 14 people were saved. During this time there were no injuries reported. A lot of the water has dissipated and residents are repairing and working to put their lives and homes back together. Due to a mudslide, there will be a road closure from Country Way to Lower Crown Valley until further notice, DPW reported.

National Backpack Program

Collects 150 Backpacks

This year the Office Depot Foundation and the National Foundation for Women Legislators have partnered on a backpack program that donates backpacks to students in need of school supplies across the nation. 150 backpacks were donated at the Old Town Newhall Library. The event was open to the public. Children grades kindergarten through six in need of school supplies also attended. One backpack per child present were given away on a first-come, first-served basis, while supplies lasted. Residents who are interested in Back-to-School resources are encouraged to check out free digital resources such as live homework help available at SantaClaritaLibrary.com. Once on the homepage, simply select the “eLibrary” tab, click on the “Articles and Databases” tab, then “Homework.”

Two Sheriff Station Employees Were Recognized!

Captain Lewis has instituted an Employee Recognition Program at the Station. The two employees that have been chosen this month are Deputy Robert (Bob) Garcia who works in our Training/ Scheduling office. He has the weighty responsibility of scheduling patrol deputies for their shifts at a facility that has to be fully staffed 365 days a year, 24 hours a day. The professional staff member that was selected is Custody Assistant Manuel (Manny) Ramirez. Manny is one of the jailers at the station and staff members appreciate his work ethic, his ability to remain calm in what can sometimes be a high stress environment, and his high degree of professionalism in dealing with both staff and inmates.

A Sublime Time at Concerts in the Park

Ten years after forming a tribute to Sublime, one of Southern California’s most distinctive ska punk bands, 40 oz. to Freedom arrived in Santa Clarita as part of its anniversary tour at Concerts in the Park, presented by Logix Federal Credit Union. The band played a free show at Central Park. Sublime burst onto the scene of Long Beach, California in 1988 with a unique sound that featured reggae, ska and hip hop. Over the years, songs like “What I Got,” “Doin’ Time” and “Santeria” helped the band grow from having a grassroots following in California to a legion of fans worldwide.

Several Events to Watch the Solar Eclipse

Children grades kindergarten through six were invited to the Old Town Newhall Library to participate in an educational solar eclipse workshop that included a pinhole projector craft-making session and cookie decorating. Attendees were able to view the solar eclipse by using pinhole projectors and safety glasses. The library also had educational resources and display materials for those interested in learning more about the sun, moon, stars and space. NASA referred to the eclipse as a “total solar eclipse”, because the moon was completely covered the sun and the sun’s tenuous atmosphere was in view for the first time in 40 years!

McBean Parkway Pedestrian Bridge Installation Began

The City of Santa Clarita began installation of a new pre-fabricated steel truss pedestrian bridge across McBean Parkway between Gamble House Court and Arroyo Park Drive. The previous bridge was aged and decayed and was removed in June. This project is part of the City’s plan to sustain public infrastructure. After the new steel bridge is installed, reconstruction of the bridge approach and pathway will begin later this year. All construction on this project is anticipated to be completed and the bridge re-opened by mid-September. Temporary lane closures will continue to be necessary during construction and other work may need to be completed during night hours as well.

Nighttime Burglary Suppression Operation Cleans up the Streets of SCV

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station Detectives and patrol deputies conducted a nighttime burglary suppression operation in Santa Clarita Valley. This is the fourth operation that they have carried out this year in response to window smash commercial burglaries. As a result of their proactive targeted patrol operation Sunday night, the following arrests were made:

(1) male adult was arrested for possession of a loaded and concealed firearm in a vehicle

(1) male adult was arrested for possession of a controlled substance (Heroin).

(1) male adult was arrested for driving on a suspended license.

(1) male adult was cited for a $25,000 misdemeanor warrant out of Kern County

(1) male adult was cited for a $50,000 misdemeanor warrant

Deputies Are Taking Proactive Measures in the SCV

The CIT (Crime Impact) and SAT (Special Assignment)Teams at Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station conducted joint uniformed bicycle patrol in Canyon Country and Newhall. The deputies rode down residential streets, across business parking lots, down sidewalks, and through paseos.

The teams were monitoring neighborhoods hoping by their proactive presence that it will serve as a crime deterrent. The deputies arrested at least four individuals for various offenses including possession of methamphetamine, cocaine, and one individual had a warrant in the system for heroin.

Deputies also cited an individual who was drinking alcohol in a Newhall park. They had contact with some gang members and other suspicious persons. Notes are made of the individuals that they have contact with during their patrol, regardless whether the individual is arrested or not.