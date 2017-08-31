SCV Sheriff’s Foundation & Search and Rescue 11th Annual Golf Tournament – Save the date for Monday, September 18
This year, we honor the Late LASD Officer Sergeant Steven C. Owen with the Pledge of a $2,000 Foundation Scholarship to be shared by four deserving local students. A schedule of the day includes:
8 a.m. to 9:45 a.m.: Registration and Hot Breakfast & Bloody Marys
9:45 a.m.: Golfers at their carts
10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.: Tee off / BBQ lunch, cigars, drinks. One hour following rounds starts the Open Bar (placement of opportunity drawing tickets and auction)
3:30 p.m. to 6 p.m.: Dinner and awards
This event will feature a four-person scramble format where each player must contribute a minimum of three drives to the team’s score. Mulligan package available!
Sponsorships are available, please contact Ken Wiseman or Margie Meléndez at 661-775-0611 or email: Margie Melendez: mmelendez@amsfulfillment.com. SCV Search & Rescue Non-profit Tax ID#: 95-6208022. TPC Valencia is located at 26550 Heritage View Lane in Valencia.
ADVERTISE WITH US
A Note From the Publishers – September 2017
September is one of our favorite times of the year, the weather is cooling down, kids are going back to school and there is an incredible buzz in the air as our local non-profits gear up for their busy season. Before we celebrate our local non-profits, however, let’s...read more
24th Annual Evening Under the Stars Benefitting Kids with Cancer – Save the date for September 16
Each year we dedicate our September cover to the Michael Hoefflin Foundation. We are proud to once again share the inspirational children of the Michael Hoefflin Foundation on our cover and support the foundation that helps ease the struggle of pediatric cancer. After...read more
The Nominations for SCV 40 Under Forty Are In!
Nominations are closed and the votes are in. Below you will find the list of nominees for the SCV 40 Under Forty Awards. Junior Chamber International along with The Magazine of Santa Clarita would like to congratulate all of these fine young people who have made such...read more
ABOUT THE MAGAZINE
The Magazine of Santa Clarita has set a high standard for excellence in advertising for over 25 years. A family owned and operated business, The Magazine of Santa Clarita has grown with the Santa Clarita Valley since 1989 and become the #1 place to advertise locally.
SANTA CLARITA MAGAZINE
FOLLOW US