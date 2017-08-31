SCV Sheriff’s Foundation & Search and Rescue 11th Annual Golf Tournament – Save the date for Monday, September 18

 This year, we honor the Late LASD Officer Sergeant Steven C. Owen with the Pledge of a $2,000 Foundation Scholarship to be shared by four deserving local students. A schedule of the day includes:
8 a.m. to 9:45 a.m.: Registration and Hot Breakfast & Bloody Marys
9:45 a.m.: Golfers at their carts
10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.: Tee off / BBQ lunch, cigars, drinks. One hour following rounds starts the Open Bar (placement of opportunity drawing tickets and auction)
3:30 p.m. to 6 p.m.: Dinner and awards
This event will feature a four-person scramble format where each player must contribute a minimum of three drives to the team’s score. Mulligan package available!
Sponsorships are available, please contact Ken Wiseman or Margie Meléndez at 661-775-0611 or email: Margie Melendez: mmelendez@amsfulfillment.com. SCV Search & Rescue Non-profit Tax ID#: 95-6208022. TPC Valencia is located at 26550 Heritage View Lane in Valencia.

