The Canyon – Where Music Meets the Soul
The Canyon Club – Santa Clarita, a new live music venue featuring nationally acclaimed touring acts and an upscale but moderately priced food menu, will be opening this fall at the Westfield Valencia Town Center. This is the 5th Southern California location where Sterling Venue Ventures (SVV) will present world-class live music and entertainment. Owner Lance Sterling brings an independent, “corporate refuge” spirit to his venues, including taking on larger booking and promotional companies’ monopolistic business practices that have contributed to the entertainment drought in Santa Clarita. The company’s independent spirit, along with their growing network of locations, breaks these monopolies, allowing SVV to bring convenient, high-profile entertainment to the SCV, while keeping ticket prices affordable for the consumer.
Similar to the company’s sister venue in Pasadena, The Rose, The Canyon Santa Clarita will feature a CaliBurger outlet, bar, VIP lounge, and full dinner service at all concert events. SVV takes pride in their menu that is influenced by world-renowned restaurateurs, and their incorporation of technology into the ordering and dining experience. The company has recently started a pilot program where patrons can send a text to have drinks quickly delivered to their table, and hopes to expand this program to The Canyon – Santa Clarita.
Sterling has been opening and running live music venues since the 90s and understands what it takes to operate both new and established venues as a well-oiled, successful machine. As such, The Canyon – Santa Clarita location has been completely revamped with new professional concert lighting, a state-of-the art sound system, projection screens airing videos, and intimate, intriguing interior design – similar to its sister venues, including flagship venue The Canyon – Agoura Hills. Past acts that have been booked at SVV’s venues range from Styx to Kenny Rogers to Blue Oyster Cult, Buddy Guy, Air Supply, Dwight Yoakam, Paul Anka, and everyone in between.
Additionally, the venue will host weekly themed events such as their Soulful Sunday Brunch and a Wednesday Country music night called “County Girls Shake It,” as well as numerous special events from holiday parties to weddings, bar and bat mitzvahs, corporate events, fundraisers for local children’s groups and area schools, and even more. The independent spirit of SVV is also seen in the company’s support of local music, allowing up to two local openers for each national touring act that plays at SVV venues. Members from acts such as Audioslave, Panic! At the Disco, and Imagine Dragons have cut their teeth on SVV’s stages through this unique program.
The Canyon – Santa Clarita and SVV look forward to bringing exciting entertainment to the Santa Clarita Valley this fall and invite you to join them for Good Food, Good Music, Good Friends and Great Nights Out.
For more information please visit the venue’s website at www.wheremusicmeetsthesoul.com.
