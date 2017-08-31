The Nominations for SCV 40 Under Forty Are In!

Nominations are closed and the votes are in. Below you will find the list of nominees for the SCV 40 Under Forty Awards. Junior Chamber International along with The Magazine of Santa Clarita would like to congratulate all of these fine young people who have made such great contributions to our community.

Be sure to purchase tickets to the awards gala as soon as you can at scv40underforty.com/shop. The gala will be hosted at the Hyatt Regency Valencia on November 17. The fun will begin at 6:00 p.m.

Please congratulate them as you see them around town. We would like to thank our community partnerships for helping us put these events on: Snow Orthodontics, The Magazine of Santa Clarita, Optimus Computing, Stark Social Media, SchlickArt, Valencia Custom Shower Doors, Chiquita Canyon, Cohen Law, Galpin Santa Clarita, Gerard Cosmetics, Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital Foundation, Heritage Sierra Medical Group, Poole & Shaffery, Princess Cruises, Newleaf Trianing and Development, SOS Entertainment, Salt Creek, Wolfcreek Brewery, D’Wilfri Dance Studio and All That Photo-Booth.

For more information go to scv40underforty.com and follow them on Facebook at www.facebook.com/SCV40UnderForty.

2017 NOMINEES ARE:

Leo Alfaro

Antonio Alletto

Malorie Alletto

Janis Baraoidan

Jason Beaman

Joshua Bevan

Jeff Brandolino

Bryan Caforio

Nathalia Camacho

Nicholas (Nick) Charrow

Latrica Cooper

Denise Covert

Jessica Daugherty

Crystal De Armero

Luis De Armero

Richard Deutsch

Courtney Eaton

Scott Edwards

Amanda (Mandy) Eglseder

Mia Francovich

Anthony Frattali

Kyle Gaughan

Shannon Gennaro

Samatha Gianakakis

Dave Goss

Dr. Jason Goss, D.C.

Joseph Gray II

Ashley Guardino

Nikki Hartman

Jenna Hauss

Craig Hererra

Nikki Hererra

Gladys Hernandez-Tufegdzich

Jennifer Herring

Katie Hill

Richard Hilstein

Michael Hogan

Joe Husband

Lindsey James

Stephanie Jimenez

Michelle Kampbell

David Keesee

Kevin Ker

Evan Koplin

Melissa Lampert

Trevor Larkin

Maggie-Mae Laufman

Christian Lazore

Simone LeCompte

Mayra Lehnert

Renee Leon

Tristan Lovell

Natalie Lozon

Michael Maitre

Jerrid McKenna

Robert Mickalson

Devon Miller

Adam Murren

Santor Nishizaki

Larry Nolan

Nikki Paradis Oerum

Peyton Poulsen

Josh Premako

Cesar Ranuschio

Jennifer Ray Smith Dumar

Jose Rojas

Krystian Rutledge

Stephanie Schlottman

Andrew Sevanian

Lindsay Sharbutt

Susanne Shepherd

Iris Sifuentes

Amamda Smith

Adam Smith

Eric Stelnick

Clayton Stovall

Cynthia Szamborski

Traci Taplin

Jamie Tipton

Nicole Vartanian

Tiffany Verdi

Suzanne Wakefield

Peter Warda

Bri Waterman

Stefany Watson

Sean Weber

Lisha Yakub Sevanian

Koren Young

Troy Yudin