The Nominations for SCV 40 Under Forty Are In!
Nominations are closed and the votes are in. Below you will find the list of nominees for the SCV 40 Under Forty Awards. Junior Chamber International along with The Magazine of Santa Clarita would like to congratulate all of these fine young people who have made such great contributions to our community.
Be sure to purchase tickets to the awards gala as soon as you can at scv40underforty.com/shop. The gala will be hosted at the Hyatt Regency Valencia on November 17. The fun will begin at 6:00 p.m.
Please congratulate them as you see them around town. We would like to thank our community partnerships for helping us put these events on: Snow Orthodontics, The Magazine of Santa Clarita, Optimus Computing, Stark Social Media, SchlickArt, Valencia Custom Shower Doors, Chiquita Canyon, Cohen Law, Galpin Santa Clarita, Gerard Cosmetics, Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital Foundation, Heritage Sierra Medical Group, Poole & Shaffery, Princess Cruises, Newleaf Trianing and Development, SOS Entertainment, Salt Creek, Wolfcreek Brewery, D’Wilfri Dance Studio and All That Photo-Booth.
For more information go to scv40underforty.com and follow them on Facebook at www.facebook.com/SCV40UnderForty.
2017 NOMINEES ARE:
Leo Alfaro
Antonio Alletto
Malorie Alletto
Janis Baraoidan
Jason Beaman
Joshua Bevan
Jeff Brandolino
Bryan Caforio
Nathalia Camacho
Nicholas (Nick) Charrow
Latrica Cooper
Denise Covert
Jessica Daugherty
Crystal De Armero
Luis De Armero
Richard Deutsch
Courtney Eaton
Scott Edwards
Amanda (Mandy) Eglseder
Mia Francovich
Anthony Frattali
Kyle Gaughan
Shannon Gennaro
Samatha Gianakakis
Dave Goss
Dr. Jason Goss, D.C.
Joseph Gray II
Ashley Guardino
Nikki Hartman
Jenna Hauss
Craig Hererra
Nikki Hererra
Gladys Hernandez-Tufegdzich
Jennifer Herring
Katie Hill
Richard Hilstein
Michael Hogan
Joe Husband
Lindsey James
Stephanie Jimenez
Michelle Kampbell
David Keesee
Kevin Ker
Evan Koplin
Melissa Lampert
Trevor Larkin
Maggie-Mae Laufman
Christian Lazore
Simone LeCompte
Mayra Lehnert
Renee Leon
Tristan Lovell
Natalie Lozon
Michael Maitre
Jerrid McKenna
Robert Mickalson
Devon Miller
Adam Murren
Santor Nishizaki
Larry Nolan
Nikki Paradis Oerum
Peyton Poulsen
Josh Premako
Cesar Ranuschio
Jennifer Ray Smith Dumar
Jose Rojas
Krystian Rutledge
Stephanie Schlottman
Andrew Sevanian
Lindsay Sharbutt
Susanne Shepherd
Iris Sifuentes
Amamda Smith
Adam Smith
Eric Stelnick
Clayton Stovall
Cynthia Szamborski
Traci Taplin
Jamie Tipton
Nicole Vartanian
Tiffany Verdi
Suzanne Wakefield
Peter Warda
Bri Waterman
Stefany Watson
Sean Weber
Lisha Yakub Sevanian
Koren Young
Troy Yudin
