Two Bettys With a Lot of “HART”
What do two retired educators with a combined seventy-five years’ worth of experience do after they retire? Keep giving of their hearts and talents to the children and families in their community, of course! At least that’s what Betty Rabin-Fung and Betti Sternberg have chosen to do through their work at Assistance League® Santa Clarita.
Betty Rabin-Fung began volunteering with Assistance League in 1992 while she was still teaching. She was inspired by the organization’s program called Operation School Bell® which, every fall, provides new school clothes and shoes for students in need. Betty explains, “I love to see the smiles on the faces of the children as they pick out their new outfits and I cherish every hug that I receive as I give out those shoe cards!”
Betti Sternberg was also a member for several years prior to retiring, but following retirement, was able to devote even more time and energy. “I like the fact that everything Assistance League does is for our local community, especially for the schools. I also like the fact that you can be involved in as much or as little as you like and can choose the programs within the organization that interest you.” One day, a new program idea came to Betti from Michele Krantz, the principal of La Mesa Junior High School. She called to let Betti know there was a need at her school for students to get eye exams and glasses after the school screening had identified them. This conversation resulted in the birth of a new program for Assistance League, “icare for Kids,” which is now in its fourth year of providing services to the SCV to students in grades kindergarten through twelfth. Betti and fellow member Carole Tisserat chair this important program for the organization.
The William S. Hart Union High School District Advisory Committee has taken notice of the work these ladies and the 200 member volunteers of Assistance League Santa Clarita do for the district. In May, the two women were presented with the Harts of Gold Outstanding Business Partner Recognition for 2016/2017. This prestigious award is given to outstanding local businesses and volunteers who give of their time, talent and financial support, which in turn makes a meaningful and positive impact in education and in the lives of the students and teachers throughout the William S. Hart School District. Congratulations ladies, your work given from your heart continues to transform lives and strengthen community.
If you would like to learn more about Assistance League or make a tax-deductible donation please visit www.assistanceleaguesantaclarita.org.
