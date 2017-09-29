A Note from the Publishers – October 2017

As we go to print with our October, 2017 issue, our world is going through so much. A massive earthquake just hit Mexico City causing great loss of life, Hurricane Maria is slamming into the Caribbean Islands, Houston, Texas is under water with recent floods leaving thousands of people homeless and fires are threatening the California countryside. Just when you think you can’t take anymore, you are faced with the sudden passing of a dear friend.

We would like to dedicate this issue of The Magazine of Santa Clarita to Jack Shine who sadly passed away on September 14, 2017. Moe, Alex and I are heartbroken at the sudden loss of Jack and we send our sincere condolences to his wife Doreen and his entire family.

Over 300 people attended Jack’s funeral, each had their own unique story to tell about this extraordinary man. Everything from his love of the arts to his immaculate appearance, to the love in his heart for family and friends. It was a beautiful service and we were able to say farewell to a man that we respected and admired. Jack was someone that we were fortunate to spend time with over the past several years and he will be truly missed.

Jack was born in Los Angeles, California, on September 24, 1934. After graduating from USC with a degree in Economics in 1956 he took his first step into the world of finance and real estate which led to his lifelong career as a home builder and real estate developer. As the founder and president of American Beauty Homes he played a key role in the development of the Santa Clarita Valley and opened the door to home ownership for many first-time home-buyers.

Throughout his career Jack served in many leadership roles at the local, state and federal levels. He was appointed to the Board of the California Housing Finance Agency by Governor Gray Davis, serving as Chairman of the Audit Committee and was subsequently reappointed by Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger. In addition to his many accomplishments as a home builder, his philanthropic work touched many lives. A lover of the arts, Jack gave his time, expertise, and support to numerous organizations dedicated to the arts, including: the LA County Museum of Art, the LA County Music and Performing Arts Commission, the Music Center, the LA Opera Company and the LA Opera League Speakers’ Bureau, personally delivering lectures on opera at schools, universities, senior homes and other civic organizations. He was also very active with Habitat for Humanity, serving as President of the Board of the SCV/SFV chapter. He was instrumental in creating Habitat for Heroes, which is dedicated to serving veterans. He is survived by his wife Doreen; her son and his wife, John & Claire Chastain; his children and their spouses Robin Shine; Joel & Lisa Shine; Susan & Michael Weber; Dan Shine; and their mother Loretta Shine; and grandchildren Jason, Megan, Cameron, Jeremy, Samantha, Katelyn, Brandon, Spencer, Blake, Patrick, Katie, & Emily. He was preceded in death by his parents Florence and Samuel as well as sister Stephanie. During these difficult times in the world, it is best to keep those you care about close.

– Linda, Moe and Alexander Hafizi