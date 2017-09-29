Circle of Hope Still Filling 31 Days of Hope!

Sep 29, 2017

 For local non-profit Circle of Hope and its array of clients battling cancer, October is much more than Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Years back, while arranging the month’s events on the organization’s calendar, board members noticed that the group was close to filling up those days and weeks with opportunities to spread awareness and raise much needed support. A challenge was posed to the directors and volunteers: fill the remaining spaces on the calendar with beneficiary events, speaking engagements, publications and any other activity that could have the potential to make a difference to their clients. Response was positive, and so successful that Circle of Hope’s October calendar was not only filled, but burgeoning by month’s end. Thus, the 31 Days of Hope: Paint the Town Pink! was launched.
The charity’s gratitude runs deep. Because of the generosity shown by the community—both corporate and individual—Circle of Hope is able to provide financial support to more clients, to touch more families, to offer more resources to their growing list of survivors. As October approaches, the calendar is again open for entries. Joining the effort again this year are Logix Federal Credit Union; Brighton Collectibles at Westfield Valencia Town Center; Nola Aronson’s Advanced Audiology; Vista Valencia Golf Course; Galpin Mazda-Subaru of SCV; Ruby Ribbon; West Ranch High School Wildcats Volleyball; Nothing Bundt Cakes; Joyce Blackburn, Realty Executives; Sheila R. Veloz Breast Center; ASEA Cellular Health and Solita Tacos & Margaritas. New this year, we welcome City of Hope, Frontier Toyota, Lula Roe, Tastefully Simple, Pretty On Me and Just Jewelry; also Summit Boutique 2017! Other interested parties should contact any Circle of Hope board member at 661-254-5218 or write info@circleofhopeinc.org about joining the effort.
Look for the 31 Days of Hope logo for opportunities to lend a hand or make a donation. Let’s get the calendar filled again this year!
Proceeds from all events go to further Circle of Hope’s mission of providing financial, emotional, and educational support for uninsured and underinsured individuals undergoing cancer treatment, their families, and the community. As always, 100 percent of the proceeds remain in the Santa Clarita Valley. Circle of Hope is a 501(c)3 #20-068032. Visit www.circleofhopeinc.org.

