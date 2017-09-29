Circle of Hope Still Filling 31 Days of Hope!
For local non-profit Circle of Hope and its array of clients battling cancer, October is much more than Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Years back, while arranging the month’s events on the organization’s calendar, board members noticed that the group was close to filling up those days and weeks with opportunities to spread awareness and raise much needed support. A challenge was posed to the directors and volunteers: fill the remaining spaces on the calendar with beneficiary events, speaking engagements, publications and any other activity that could have the potential to make a difference to their clients. Response was positive, and so successful that Circle of Hope’s October calendar was not only filled, but burgeoning by month’s end. Thus, the 31 Days of Hope: Paint the Town Pink! was launched.
The charity’s gratitude runs deep. Because of the generosity shown by the community—both corporate and individual—Circle of Hope is able to provide financial support to more clients, to touch more families, to offer more resources to their growing list of survivors. As October approaches, the calendar is again open for entries. Joining the effort again this year are Logix Federal Credit Union; Brighton Collectibles at Westfield Valencia Town Center; Nola Aronson’s Advanced Audiology; Vista Valencia Golf Course; Galpin Mazda-Subaru of SCV; Ruby Ribbon; West Ranch High School Wildcats Volleyball; Nothing Bundt Cakes; Joyce Blackburn, Realty Executives; Sheila R. Veloz Breast Center; ASEA Cellular Health and Solita Tacos & Margaritas. New this year, we welcome City of Hope, Frontier Toyota, Lula Roe, Tastefully Simple, Pretty On Me and Just Jewelry; also Summit Boutique 2017! Other interested parties should contact any Circle of Hope board member at 661-254-5218 or write info@circleofhopeinc.org about joining the effort.
Look for the 31 Days of Hope logo for opportunities to lend a hand or make a donation. Let’s get the calendar filled again this year!
Proceeds from all events go to further Circle of Hope’s mission of providing financial, emotional, and educational support for uninsured and underinsured individuals undergoing cancer treatment, their families, and the community. As always, 100 percent of the proceeds remain in the Santa Clarita Valley. Circle of Hope is a 501(c)3 #20-068032. Visit www.circleofhopeinc.org.
ADVERTISE WITH US
A Note from the Publishers – October 2017
As we go to print with our October, 2017 issue, our world is going through so much. A massive earthquake just hit Mexico City causing great loss of life, Hurricane Maria is slamming into the Caribbean Islands, Houston, Texas is under water with recent floods leaving...read more
The SCV Education Foundation Proudly Presents the 25th Annual Principal for a Day
The SCV Education Foundation will be celebrating its 25th year of Principal for a Day event on Friday, October 13. Participants will spend the morning with a Principal or Administrator of their choice from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. A catered lunch at the Santa Clarita Centre...read more
Join Us at Kid Expo
Child & Family Center will present its 14th annual Kid Expo, Sunday, October 15 at Golden Valley High School, 27051 Robert C. Lee Parkway in Canyon Country, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital is the title sponsor. Kid expo is the largest...read more
ABOUT THE MAGAZINE
The Magazine of Santa Clarita has set a high standard for excellence in advertising for over 25 years. A family owned and operated business, The Magazine of Santa Clarita has grown with the Santa Clarita Valley since 1989 and become the #1 place to advertise locally.
SANTA CLARITA MAGAZINE
FOLLOW US