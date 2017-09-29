Come Out and Paint the Town Pink with Circle of Hope Inc.
Circle of Hope, Inc., is dedicated to finding ways to help Santa Clarita’s cancer patients. National Breast Cancer Awareness Month brings 31 new opportunities to raise awareness and much-needed financial hope to our community of those fighting this disease. Here are just some of the ways you can support Circle of Hope’s “Paint the Town Pink” efforts:
October 1 – 31 Brighton Collectibles, Westfield Town Center
Showcase and sales of “Power of Pink” breast cancer
bracelet & accessories portion of proceeds to Circle of Hope – and our Afternoon Tea Presenting Sponsor!
Stop in on Saturdays for more fun!
October 1 – 31 Vista Valencia Golf Course – “Vista Cares 2017” Campaign
Pink Pick Flags, Raffles, and more!
24700 Trevino Dr, Valencia, CA 91355 (661) 253-1870
October 1 – 31 Logix Federal Credit Union – Santa Clarita branches
Stop in to pick up a Logix Robot Pink Ribbon Pin and
watch for other Awareness Week activities!
October 1 – 31 Nola Aronson’s Advanced Audiology
is our 2017 Afternoon Tea Title Sponsor!
23822 Valencia Blvd., #103, Valencia, CA (661) 253-3277
October 1 – 31 Celebrity Beauty Supply
Special “Pink” Promotion – All Month!
26508 Bouquet Canyon Rd, Santa Clarita, CA 91350
October 1 – 31 Solita Tacos & Margaritas – “Pink Drink Month!”
Westfield Town Center – See restaurant for details!
October 5 Claw Out Cancer! West Ranch Wildcats Girls’ Volleyball
26255 Valencia Blvd, Santa Clarita, CA 91381 5:30 pm, Gymnasium, (WRHS vs. Canyon HS)
October 7 14th Annual Afternoon Tea:“Tea for Two”
Sand Canyon Country Club
27734 Sand Canyon Rd., Santa Clarita – 11:30 am to 3 pm.
Tickets available at circleofhopeinc.org/tea
October 10 Pamela June’s Cancer Bracelets
Online sales drive, all day!
Visit http://pamelajune.com
October 14 4th Annual Fight Against Cancer Celebration
with Brooke Ritter
Home Care Services, 23340 Cinema Dr, Santa Clarita, CA
12:00 pm to 4:00 pm
October 16 Tastefully Simple: Tasting and fundraising party!
24410 Zermatt Lane, Valencia, CA 91355
6:30 pm to 9:00 pm
October 18 LuLaRoe Simply Comfortable Fundraiser
24330 Taranto Ave., Valencia, CA
6:30 pm to 9:00 pm
October 19 ASEA Cellular Health Night at Bonefish Grill
Learn the secret to looking younger and healthier!
Westfield Town Center, 6 – 8 pm, $10.00 donation at the door
October 20 Nothing Bundt Cakes
Enter a drawing for a Brighton Bracelet!
24278 Valencia Blvd., Valencia. Call at (661) 291-2424
October 23 Pretty On Me Women’s Fashions
19743 Collins Road, Santa Clarita 91351
6:30 pm to 9:00 pm
October 24 “Kicks for Cancer” at 9 Rounds Kickboxing
28112 Newhall Ranch Rd, Santa Clarita
(at Copper Hill Dr / Rye Canyon Rd)
October 25 Ruby Ribbon Fashion Show Presented by Jamie Bazar
The Centre, 20880 Centre Pointe Pkwy, Santa Clarita
6:30 pm to 9:00 pm
October 30 Just Jewelry! Stop by to look, shop & snack!
24410 Zermatt Lane, Valencia, CA 91355
6:30 pm to 9:00 pm
Check https://circleofhopeinc.org/31days2017 for added and updated events!
Proceeds from all events go to further Circle of Hope’s mission of providing financial, emotional, and educational support for uninsured and underinsured individuals undergoing cancer treatment, their families, and the community. As always, 100% of the proceeds remain in the Santa Clarita Valley. Circle of Hope is a 501(c)3 #20-068032. Visit www.circleofhopeinc.org.
