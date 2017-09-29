Heart Walk 2017

Heart disease and stroke survivors along with community members take the fight against America’s leading killers to the Heart Walk on November 4.
Santa Clarita locals Kelsey Muir and Jasmine Winning share more than a beautiful smile. The Santa Clarita locals are both heart warriors.
Born with a missing chamber in her heart, Kelsey grew up balancing checkups, hospital stays and multiple heart surgeries with life outside of heart disease – finishing college in four years and now working as a Heart Walk Development Director for the American Heart Association.
Like Kelsey, soon to be three-year-old Jasmine was born with half a heart, a condition called hypoplastic left heart syndrome, and heterotaxy, in which her internal organs are not where they should be. She has had two open-heart surgeries and will need a crucial third one next year.
Jasmine, Kelsey and their friends and families will be among a few thousand Santa Clarita Valley residents who will come together for the American Heart Association’s (AHA) Santa Clarita Heart Walk at Bridgeport Park on November 4, 2017.
The Heart Walk is an annual tradition that brings the community together to raise awareness and funds to fight heart disease, the nation’s No. 1 killer, and stroke, the No. 5 killer and leading cause of serious long-term disability. Festivities begin at 7:30 a.m., followed by a short program at 8:30 a.m., a 5K Walk around the park at 9 a.m. and a post-walk party at 9:30 a.m. There will be a variety of fun activities that will get everyone’s heart pumping at the health and wellness expo. The Kids Zone will have different games for the little ones.
Form a team with family, friends and coworkers. There is no fee to join, but participants are encouraged to help raise funds for the mission of building healthier lives, free of heart disease, stroke and other cardiovascular diseases. To register a team, visit www.HeartWalkLA.org.
The Heart Walk is led by this year’s chairman, Enrique Rodriguez, executive vice president and chief technical officer for AT&T Entertainment Group. It is supported by Healthy for Good sponsor Keck Medicine of USC, Life is Why sponsor Union Bank and presenting sponsors Google, Huntington Hospital, UCLA Health and Antelope Valley Hospital Stroke Program.
For more information on sponsorship, donations, and to join the Santa Clarita Heart Walk, visit www.HeartWalkLA.org, or contact Kelsey Muir at 818-267-7366 or kelsey.muir@heart.org

