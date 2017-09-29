Join Us at Kid Expo

Sep 29, 2017 | Community

 Child & Family Center will present its 14th annual Kid Expo, Sunday, October 15 at Golden Valley High School, 27051 Robert C. Lee Parkway in Canyon Country, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital is the title sponsor.
Kid expo is the largest kid-focused event in Santa Clarita, with thousands of local residents in attendance. Admission is free for everyone! In addition, there will be an exotic animal show, fun, games, arts and crafts, reading and storytelling, art, music, sports and entertainment. Local kids will perform dance, gymnastics, karate and more on stage.
Kid Expo provides families with entertainment and valuable information, but even more importantly it will give parents and children an opportunity to spend quality time together. Parents will discover the wide variety of activities available for children in Santa Clarita. Research has proven that involving children in activities expands their horizons and increases self-esteem.
Sponsors include Santa Clarita Public Library, Mission View Charter School, Snow Orthodontics, Heritage Sierra Medical Group, As You Wish Pottery, Gilbertson & LeCornu Orthodontics, Santa Clarita Soccer Center, TK Taekwondo, Mountasia and W.S. Hart School District. Media sponsors include the Magazine of Santa Clarita, Signal Multimedia, and KHTS AM 1220.
Every dollar raised at Kid Expo goes directly to Child & Family Center, which provides mental health and behavioral services, counseling, education and support services to over 700 local children, adults and their families each week.
For more information, www.kidexposcv.com.

KIDS-KidExpoLOGO
KIDS-KidExpo-P2
KIDS-KidExpo-P1
KIDS-KidExpo-P3

