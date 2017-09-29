SCV 40 Under Forty Nominee Mixer 2017

It was a rainy day and we were wondering if anyone was going to show up but, as 5:30 pm hit, our excited guests started to arrive and were ready to mix and mingle with fellow nominees and alumni. The mixer took place at Wolf Creek Brewery on August 31. We were so honored to have our title sponsors Snow Orthodontics present. Co-chairs Alexander Hafizi and Lindsay Schlick, Nathan Criner, Nick Ventura, Jenny Ketchepaw and Debbie Holbrook Apker addressed the crowd and thanked everyone for being there. The gala is set for November 17, at Hyatt Regency Valencia. Tickets are available at scv40underforty.com. We hope to see you there.

Photos by Lindsay Schlick