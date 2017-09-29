The Canyon – Santa Clarita: Your Holiday Party Headquarters

by | Sep 29, 2017 | Community

 

ADVERTISE WITH US

CLICK HERE
Join Us at Kid Expo

Join Us at Kid Expo

by | Sep 29, 2017 | Community

 Child & Family Center will present its 14th annual Kid Expo, Sunday, October 15 at Golden Valley High School, 27051 Robert C. Lee Parkway in Canyon Country, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital is the title sponsor. Kid expo is the largest...

read more

ABOUT THE MAGAZINE

The Magazine of Santa Clarita has set a high standard for excellence in advertising for over 25 years. A family owned and operated business, The Magazine of Santa Clarita has grown with the Santa Clarita Valley since 1989 and become the #1 place to advertise locally.

SANTA CLARITA MAGAZINE

28318 Constellation Road
Valencia, Ca 91355

Tel: 1 (661) 294-4444
Fax: 1 (661) 294-4442

QUICK MENU

Advertise With Us
Magazine Sections
Past Issues
Event Calendar
About Us
Contact Us

FOLLOW US