The SCV Education Foundation Proudly Presents the 25th Annual Principal for a Day
The SCV Education Foundation will be celebrating its 25th year of Principal for a Day event on Friday, October 13. Participants will spend the morning with a Principal or Administrator of their choice from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. A catered lunch at the Santa Clarita Centre from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. will follow with all principals, district administrators, and sponsors attending.
“Our goal is to have each one of the 54 public schools in the Santa Clarita Valley to be matched with a business leader, community members or parent during this event,” says Jim Backer, founder of the SCV Education Foundation and current Board President. “It’s an outstanding way for the community to spend a couple of hours immersed in one of our local schools in order to get a first-hand perspective of the local public school educational environment. We say its Principal for a Day but it’s really a two hour commitment,” adds Backer.
Pictured on the cover with Jim Backer (glasses) are Bob Brauneisen (tie) (Principal at Castaic Middle School), Julie McBride (black blazer) (Principal at Fair Oaks Community School), Amanda Montemayor (gray blazer) (Principal at Valencia Valley), Robin Geissler (pink dress) (Principal at Bowman High School) and Isa DeArmas (red sweater) (Assistant Superintendent of Educational Services at Saugus Union School District). Each one of these school district representatives are looking forward to welcoming community members into their schools on the morning of October 13.
Following the school visits, principals and their guests will gather for a luncheon to celebrate the 25th anniversary of this event as well as introduce the SCV Education Foundation Hall of Fame. Jim Backer, will be the first recipient of this award and will be recognized for having demonstrated measurable influence on the growth and development of education in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Participants have the best chance of being matched with their first or second school choice by registering as soon as possible. Visit http://www.scveducationfoundation.org/pfad to register and for sponsorship information. The tax-deductible donation to participate ranges from $150 for an elementary or junior high principal to $300 for a high school principal to $450 for a superintendent.
Event sponsorships, for this 25th annual event, are also available. Sponsorships include tickets to the luncheon, ad in program, commemorative gift and placement with a Principal or Administrator for upper level sponsorships. Sponsorships are $500, $1000, and $1500. A special roast or toast option is available for those wanting to help recognize Jim Backer.
The SCV Education Foundation was founded in 1995 to foster relationships between businesses, schools, educators and students; and to promote appreciation for public school education in the Santa Clarita Valley. Other annual programs include Teacher Innovation Grants, Teacher Tribute, Read with Me, Bag of Books and scholarships to graduating high school students.
For more information please visit www.scveducationfoundation.org or call our office at 661-678-0429.
