Welcoming the SCV 40 Under Forty Class of 2017

by | Sep 29, 2017 | Community

Being in the service of other’s is no easy career. It’s a choice that can come with extremely long hours, and require a tremendous amount of hard work. Each year the nomination committee must review dozens of individuals that deserve the honor of being a SCV 40 Under Forty recipient and it’s only become more competitive this year. With more than 85 nominees, Junior Chamber International along with The Magazine of Santa Clarita would like to congratulate all of these 40 fine young people who have made such great contributions to their community.
Recognize someone on the list? Be sure to purchase tickets to the Awards Gala at scv40underforty.com/shop and show your support. The Gala will be hosted by the Valencia Hyatt Regency on November 17 and the fun will begin at 6 p.m. We would like to give a big shout out to Snow Orthodontics for being our title sponsor.
For more information, please visit scv40underforty.com

