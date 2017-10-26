A Note from the Publishers – November 2017
Our thoughts and prayers go out to all of the victims of the Las Vegas shooting tragedy. We learned that 56 year-old Santa Clarita resident John Phippen lost his life while attending the concert with his son Travis. Another ten local residents were victims of the shooting. Moe and I love Las Vegas, but it will never quite be the same in our eyes, very sad.
We were also saddened and our hearts were broken to read about the death of 37-year-old Katie Evans. A mother of six who was killed in a senseless car crash on Golden Valley Road, just one mile from her home. Katie was returning from the hospital while visiting with her twin daughters, Hannah and Sarah, they were only 8 weeks old, her four other children are between the ages of 2 and 12 years old. Katie leaves behind her husband of 15 years, Jacob. A YouCaring page has been set up by Jacob’s sister Natalie Mortensen, if you would like to donate please visit YouCaring.com and search for Katie’s name.
We are featuring three significant and diverse Santa Clarita events on our cover this month. Our valley is all about people getting involved and volunteering their time, always for a great cause.
Sunset in the Vineyard, hosted by Assistance League Santa Clarita, offers guests an easy afternoon in the fall breeze. Set amongst two sloping private backyard vineyards in Newhall, this event signals the start of fall. Wine from all our local winemakers and wine enthusiasts will be filling up glasses, and tasty bites and snacks will fill up stomachs. Don’t miss this spectacular fundraiser on Sunday, November 5.
Four years ago, we were thrilled to partner with the SCV Jaycees for their 40 Under Forty event. I personally sit on the selection committee and this year we received over 70 applications, a record for this event, the caliber of the applicants made it a very difficult choice and last month we announced the winners. On November 17, we will be presenting these amazing young entrepreneurs with plaques at the 40 Under Forty Gala. This event is open to everyone, so join us as we introduce our future leaders.
We give thanks to the Lyons Club of Castaic, who, over the past 35 years have prepared Thanksgiving lunch for our seniors. This is the first time they have been featured on our cover and we are so pleased to promote this amazing event that involves so many people doing wonderful things in our valley.
If you are looking for holiday gifts, check out our list of Holiday Boutiques, you are sure to find something unique and you will be helping out local charities, schools and business.
Talking about shopping for local products and services, our Holiday Beauty and Dining Guides, we’ve got your weekend of shopping covered from your first purchase to your final bite. And once you’re ready to set those shopping bags down and take your new purchases out on the town, we’ve got the Arts & Entertainment Directory to help you find the perfect occasion to show off those new shoes!
Until next time, Happy Thanksgiving,
Linda, Moe & Alexander Hafizi
