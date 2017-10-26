An Invitation for Seniors Thanksgiving Party and Feast
Reservations are being accepted for the free gourmet Thanksgiving Feast and Party at the Santa Clarita Valley Senior Center. All Santa Clarita Seniors are welcome.
This highly anticipated event takes place Thursday, November 23, Thanksgiving Day at the Santa Clarita Valley Senior Center, 22900 Market Street in Newhall. Doors open at 10 a.m., tantalizing appetizers are served at 10:30 a.m. and the first course will be served at 11 a.m. Just call the Senior Center at 661-259-9444, Monday through Friday and just say, “I want to make a Thanksgiving reservation.”
Hosted by the Castaic/Santa Clarita; Lions Club, the William S. Hart Union High School District and the Senior Center, this is “far more than a fabulous feast,” says Castaic Lions Club Event Chair Flo Lawrence. “We serve a multi-course meal that will give any Thanksgiving Buffet anywhere a run for its money, and it’s free to seniors.”
“Every bit as wonderful as the great food are the even greater kids from all the high schools in the Hart District who volunteer and work the whole event as ushers, hosts, waiters, assistant cooks, live entertainment and far more.” Lawrence added. “It’s inspiring beyond words to see teenagers making genuine friends with 80-year-olds and vice versa.”
Lawrence said the event is intended to ensure that every senior in the SCV has an opportunity to enjoy the holiday.
“We want to be sure that no senior is either alone or hungry on Thanksgiving, especially when great food and great company is ‘on the house.’ We encourage ‘take home boxes’ for leftovers, as well as a second boxed meal for Friday, since the Senior Center is closed the next day on that Friday,” Lawrence said.
Santa Clarita Valley’s finest restaurants donate much of the freshly made food, and much is prepared on site by renowned Chef Michael Reddick.
The Menu:
To start, seniors will be able to enjoy three different freshly made gourmet appetizers prepared by Chef Reddick, hot sourdough rolls with butter from Chi Chi’s Pizza and mixed greens salad and custom dressings from The Vines Restaurant & Bar at the Hyatt Regency.
For the main course, a traditional roasted turkey prepared by Chef Reddick, gourmet stuffing from Larsen’s Steak House, clove and all-spice baked ham prepared by Chef Reddick, candied yams by Marston’s Restaurant, gourmet mashed potatoes from The Salt Creek Grill, zesty mixed vegetables from Tournament Players Club and specially prepared cranberry sauce by Le Chene. Join us for a fabulous free feast and party.
To finish off the meal enjoy dessert apple pie from iCue at College of the Canyons, or a pumpkin pie from the Wildcat Grill & the Grizzly Bistro at West Ranch & Golden Valley High Schools and premium vanilla ice cream from Six Flags Magic Mountain.
“The reservations go quickly, so please call to reserve seats right away,” Lawrence said.
All SCV seniors are welcome, and reservations can be made by calling the Senior Center at 661-259-9444. Just say “I’m calling to reserve a seat (or seats) for Thanksgiving”.
photo by Joie de Vivre photographie
