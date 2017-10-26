Bowling for Kids is Back!
Taylor Kellstrom and the SCV Book Exchange proudly present the 5th Annual Bowling for Kids Charity Event with 100 percent of the proceeds benefiting the Children’s Hospital of Los Angeles! The event will be held at Valencia Lanes (23700 Lyons Ave.) on Sunday, December 10 from 12:30 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Come out and bowl for $25 per person for three hours, including shoes, bowling and lunch, or buy a lane for $110 for up to five people.
If you are not a bowler, come out and bid on our silent auction items. This year will include a 50/50 raffle, toy donations, and bowling award. Last year’s auction items included a signed LA Kings hockey stick that was used in a game, UCLA football tickets, Clipper tickets, a foursome to Vista Valencia, free karate lessons, and many other items.
Any donation is appreciated! Lane and event sponsorships are available as well!
Please help us support this great cause and these wonderful kids! For more information, please visit us at www.taylorkellstrom.com or phone us at 661-287-0103.
A Note from the Publishers – November 2017
Our thoughts and prayers go out to all of the victims of the Las Vegas shooting tragedy. We learned that 56 year-old Santa Clarita resident John Phippen lost his life while attending the concert with his son Travis. Another ten local residents were victims of the...read more
Join Assistance League® Santa Clarita for their 10th Annual Sunset in the Vineyard
The 10th Annual Sunset in the Vineyard fundraiser will be held on Sunday, November 5 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the beautiful, private Compa Vineyard in Newhall, and the homes of Jeannie, Chris and Tim Carpenter. Chairpersons Jeannie Carpenter and Stacey Mayfield are...read more
The Countdown Until the Big Event!
We are pleased to feature the co-chairs: Lindsay Schlick of SchlickArt Studios and Alexander Hafizi of The Magazine of Santa Clarita and élite Magazine alongside title sponsors: Dr. Daniel Azani & Dr. Gilbert Snow of Snow Orthodontics as our cover this month. Past...read more
