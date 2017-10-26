Bowling for Kids is Back!

by | Oct 26, 2017 | Community

Taylor Kellstrom and the SCV Book Exchange proudly present the 5th Annual Bowling for Kids Charity Event with 100 percent of the proceeds benefiting the Children’s Hospital of Los Angeles! The event will be held at Valencia Lanes (23700 Lyons Ave.) on Sunday, December 10 from 12:30 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Come out and bowl for $25 per person for three hours, including shoes, bowling and lunch, or buy a lane for $110 for up to five people.
If you are not a bowler, come out and bid on our silent auction items. This year will include a 50/50 raffle, toy donations, and bowling award. Last year’s auction items included a signed LA Kings hockey stick that was used in a game, UCLA football tickets, Clipper tickets, a foursome to Vista Valencia, free karate lessons, and many other items.
Any donation is appreciated! Lane and event sponsorships are available as well!
Please help us support this great cause and these wonderful kids! For more information, please visit us at www.taylorkellstrom.com or phone us at 661-287-0103. 

