Holiday Boutiques – November 2017

Santa Clarita is known for shopping local, support our school and community as well as each other. As the holiday season approaches, we hope you visit some of these organizations and support them graciously.

Henry Mayo Gift Store

Stop by the Henry Mayo gift store all year long for fun and unique gifts for the ones you love. With a wide variety of trinkets and décor, there is something for everyone at the Henry Mayo gift store.

Ma Maison

All year long you will find the most unique gifts for your friends and loved ones. Great selection of fall and Christmas decor. Home Decor, Garden Decor, Bridal, Jewelry, Clothing and accessories. Visit them at 24261-1/2 Main Street, Newhall. Call 661-799-7983 or visit their website at www.ma-maisonandgift.com.

Saugus High Boutique Fantastique

Saturday-Sunday, November 4-5 • 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Presented by the Saugus High School Parent, Teacher, Student Organization, there will be more than 100 vendor booths with handmade crafts and holiday items along with food, a vendor raffle and much more. Get a start on holiday shopping and support the many clubs and organizations of Saugus High School. Proceeds to support the SHS PTSO Scholarship Fund. For more information, please visit www.facebook.com/Saugus-High-School-Boutique-Fantastique-294020050779660/.

Art N Soul Country Bazaar

November 18 • 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

December 16 • 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Heart N Soul Coffee House and Home Cookin’ Café presents the “Art N Soul Country Bazaar” – a fabulous fresh air country market held one Saturday a month. Local artists/vendors sell art and unique new crafts and gifts, but you also will find flea-market-style treasures. Heart ‘N Soul Café is located at 39804 San Francisquito Canyon Road at the corner of Spunky Canyon; call for orders “to go” at 661-270-1627; see our website at www.heartnsoulcoffeehouse.com, and check us out on Yelp!

26th Annual Fine Craft Show

Saturday November 18 • 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Sunday, November 19 • 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Want unique gifts and a shopping experience unlike any other? Mark your calendar for the City of Santa Clarita’s 26th annual two-day Fine Craft Show. The FREE, outdoor event features more than fifty artists’ booths with high-quality, original and Made-in-USA crafts for any budget just in time for the holiday season. Spend the autumn day browsing hand-crafted jewelry, paintings, pottery, woodwork, ceramics and so much more. Scrumptious food trucks and live music will be enjoyed by all who join this holiday shopping tradition.

Valencia Summit HOA presents Holiday

Craft Boutique at the Summit Clubhouse

Saturday & Sunday, November 18 & 19 • 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Located at 24600 Del Monte Drive, Valencia. Stop by for homemade and creative crafts and goods from ornaments, home decor, unique gifts, homemade treats, beauty essentials, couture, lotions, candles & soaps, fine jewelry, custom scrapbooks and much more! For more information go to http://tinyurl.com/summitcrafts2017 or email: summitholidayboutique@aol.com. This event is a fundraiser for Circle of Hope.

2017 Relay for Life Holiday Boutique

Saturday, November 18 • 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Join us for our Annual Relay Holiday Boutique featuring Hand-crafted Cards, Tags, Journals & Signs, Sea-glass Jewelry, Fleece Blankets & Quilts, Holiday & Home Décor, Christmas Ornaments, Hand-crafted Woodwork, Hand-made Kitchen Towels & Aprons, Baby Couture, High Fashion Clothing, Scarfs, Hats & Jewelry, Jamberry Nail Wraps, Pampered Chef, Younique Makeup, Home-made Jams, Jellies & Breads, Thirty-one Bags & Totes, and much more! For information, contact: Kathleen Pavard at SpecialEvents@SCVRelay.org or 661-755-4468.

Home for the Holidays Holiday Boutique

Saturday, December 2

The Holiday Home Tour Boutique will be held from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. in rooms 4 through 7 on the first floor of the Henry Mayo Education Center, 23803 McBean Parkway, Valencia. Over 30 vendors will be on hand with gourmet food items, jewelry, clothing, seasonal décor and more. Admission is free, with complimentary coffee and cookies. Please visit www.henrymayogiving.com or call the Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital Foundation for more information at: 661-200-1200.

Valencia High School’s 14th Annual Holiday Boutique

Friday, December 8 • 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Saturday, December 9 • 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Choir Students at Valencia High School will be hosting their annual Holiday Boutique to help raise monies for the Valencia High School Choral and Valencia Vocal Jazz! Over 30 vendors will be in attendance at this public boutique in the Valencia MPR selling holiday goods, crafts, and treasures! Choral students will also be singing carols at the boutique and throughout the community! Valencia High School Choirs is an active group of six ensembles consisting of 200 students who perform nationally and around the community. These students plan to fundraise for this year’s field trips and competitions which include singing in Carnegie Hall in New York, Columbia Jazz Festival and the Monterey Jazz Festival! If you would like to sponsor a Valencia High Choral Student, or be a vendor in our upcoming boutique, please contact vhschoirboutique@gmail.com. Located at VHS MPR 27801 N. Dickason Drive in Valencia.