Join Assistance League® Santa Clarita for their 10th Annual Sunset in the Vineyard

The 10th Annual Sunset in the Vineyard fundraiser will be held on Sunday, November 5 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the beautiful, private Compa Vineyard in Newhall, and the homes of Jeannie, Chris and Tim Carpenter. Chairpersons Jeannie Carpenter and Stacey Mayfield are looking forward to welcoming the community. This elegant event will feature more than 20 local vintners and craft brewers. Guests may taste and savor the wines and beers while enjoying artisan breads and cheeses. The talented chefs and students of the College of the Canyons Institute of Culinary Education will be serving a variety of elegant hors d’oeuvres and pizzas baked in Tim’s outdoor wood-fired oven. An ice cream artisan will provide dessert. A live auction will contain many wonderful items, including a fantastic stay in Cabo San Lucas. Live music provided by Wheelhouse will accompany this lovely afternoon in a beautiful picturesque landscape.

“This event demonstrated to me a gathering of a diverse group of individuals who appreciate the work of the Assistance League and the difference they are making in the community. This was an opportunity to coalesce with the Assistance League members and the community in a peaceful setting with the bonus of great wine and food. An excellent combination that will benefit all those served by Assistance League philanthropic programs.” – Eva Carter, Tribal Early Childhood Consultant, Texas.

All proceeds from this event stay in the community to benefit the philanthropic programs of Assistance League. Each year our signature program, Operation School Bell® provides new school clothes and shoes to over 2500 students in every public school in the Santa Clarita Valley. Eye examinations and eyeglasses are provided to children in middle school and high school through iCare for kids. Meals are prepared and served to seniors in convalescent care, and treats are baked and delivered for holidays during the year. Ukaladies bring music and singing to venues in Santa Clarita, Arts Grants bring music and art into local schools, and the Teddy Bear Patrol assures that there will be a teddy bear in the vehicles of first-responders to bring comfort to children and seniors in traumatic situations. Help us to continue to transform lives in our community by attending this lovely event.

Tickets are $85 in advance, and $95 at the door. For more information, and to purchase tickets, visit our website at www.assistanceleaguesantaclarita.org.

photo by Joie de Vivre photographie