Santa Clarita’s 12th Annual Military Honor Christmas Tree Lighting and Menorah Lighting Hosted by Prayer Angels for the Military
Save the date: Saturday, December 2, 2017 at 5 p.m. at the Veterans Historical Plaza, 24275 Walnut Street in Newhall. It’s a Military Christmas Tree Lighting! Heartwarming and fun. Everyone is invited to this very special ceremony to honor our military, past and present, while we celebrate the Christmas Season. Please dress warm for this annual tradition, held on the first Saturday of December. Hot cocoa, coffee and holiday treats will be provided, as we gather to share in the holiday spirit with prayer, a few words, Christmas songs, caroling, and the lighting of the patriotic Military Honor Christmas Tree and Hanukkah Menorah. A wonderful tribute to our service members, veterans, fallen heroes and their families.
A Cowboy Christmas this year, with Savannah Burrows, popular local country singer, songwriter and guitarist. She won the hearts of her hometown with a stunning performance of her songs on July 29 at Santa Clarita’s 2017 Concerts in the Park summer series. Savannah, a 16-year-old student at West Ranch High School, was the winner of the 35th Nationwide Country Showdown Contest in Santa Clarita for 2016. She’s very excited to be part of this special holiday event that honors our military.
Enchanting and brilliantly choreographed Christmas carols will be performed by the renowned Valencia High School Choir. Local actress/producer Marilyn Hackett, of the Wartime Romance Musical, will be singing the traditional classic “ I’ll be Home for Christmas” as the tree is lit.
The beautiful 24-foot pine tree will be decorated with red, white and blue lights, beautiful ornaments and a big bright star on top. Laminated stars and angels with photos of our military, past and present will adorn the tree. Hundreds of photos on Blue Stars represent our active duty service members, some being deployed and missing their families during this holiday. Photos of our veterans are on white stars and angels. A very special place in the tree is reserved for the Gold Stars, sadly, representing a local family member that has died in service to our country.
The SCV Young Marines, event partners for many years, will again, be placing a wreath to honor our fallen heroes. Also assisting with the event are the American Legion Newhall Post 507, Back to the War Zone and the COC Veterans Resource Center. The Christmas Tree and Menorah will be lit every night through New Years for visitors to come by.
Submit a photo of your loved one (active duty, reserves or veteran) for the tree by November 25th by email: PrayerAngelsfortheMilitary@yahoo.com or mail to Prayer Angels for the Military, 21609 Oak Orchard Rd, Newhall, CA 91321. *Wallet sized photo preferred – in uniform, or not. Include their name, branch of service, rank and service area or theater, if known, along with your contact information. No need to re-submit every year. Photos are saved/scanned into a secure file, just in case damaged stars need to be replaced.
The Arts and Events Department of the City of Santa Clarita and their parks crew have eagerly assisted with this very meaningful event every year since it’s inauguration. Also, extremely proud to sponsor and assist for several years, is Nancy Gump and the employees of the Andy Gump Company. Traditionally supportive of the community and our military, they are very happy to be personally involved with this event. Media sponsors include: The Magazine of Santa Clarita, SCVTV, KHTS-AM 1220 and The Signal.
For more information, please contact Suzon Gerstel at 661-799-8865, or email PrayerAngelsForTheMilitary@yahoo.com. Tax deductible donations to support the event can be made through PayPal online at: www.PrayerAngelsForTheMilitary.com.
