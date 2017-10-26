The Countdown Until the Big Event!

We are pleased to feature the co-chairs: Lindsay Schlick of SchlickArt Studios and Alexander Hafizi of The Magazine of Santa Clarita and élite Magazine alongside title sponsors: Dr. Daniel Azani & Dr. Gilbert Snow of Snow Orthodontics as our cover this month. Past Honoree and co-chair Lindsay Schlick shared her experience with chairing this year’s event:

“It has been an honor chairing this year’s event, we had so many deserving individuals and moving forward the Jaycees’ hope to see many achievements with our new Class of 2017.”

Co-chair and past honoree Alexander Hafizi shared: “These past months have put our strengths and dedication to the test. We want to thank our committee and sponsors, especially for helping get this done. We are so excited to celebrate with our honorees and we are proud to have them become a part of the JCI family.”

As we count down the days until the annual 40 Under Forty Awards Gala we would like to take the time and thank all the community supporters and leaders who are helping make this upcoming ceremony an extravaganza. The Awards Ceremony will be hosted by Hyatt Regency Hotel November 17th.

Come support the honorees and the Jaycees of Santa Clarita. Each year, JCI Santa Clarita is enriched with young people. Each year we honor 40, handpicked individuals who are doing stellar things in the community. Brush off your Kimono and prepare for a night of fun. This year’s theme will be full of wonders of an Orient design. Tickets are on sale now for $85 per person.

Strong work ethics, integrity and above all positive community involvement are some of the key characteristics that comprise this year’s 40UnderForty Honorees. Junior Chamber International (JCI) of the Santa Clarita Valley would like to congratulate these outstanding citizens for their exemplary deeds in our community and surrounding areas.

JCI SCV (the Jaycees) is an international non-profit organization of young active citizens who are “living, communicating, taking action and creating impact in our communities. This closely intertwined network helps these individuals make leaps and bounds of progress in their respective communities. Here in the Santa Clarita Valley our chapter seeks to strengthen this network by spotlighting the actions of individuals in our community.

On behalf of JCI Santa Clarita and The Magazine of Santa Clarita we would like to give a special thanks to our title Sponsor: Snow Orthodontics.

photo by SchlickArt Studios