The SCV Education Foundation 25th Annual Principal for a Day Event
The SCV Education Foundation celebrated its 25th year of Principal for a Day event on Friday, October 13, 2017. Close to fifty participants paid to spend the morning with a Principal or Administrator of their choice and afterwards, the shadows and principals all gathered for a luncheon at the The Centre in Santa Clarita.
Representatives from California Credit Union, JSB Development, Remo, FivePoints, Henry Mayo Hospital, Calderon Law, Pace Water, Columbo Construction, Vertex Survey, and Logix Credit Union, among others, enjoyed getting a firsthand perspective of the local public-school education environment.
Alyssa Janney and Ami Belli, from Remo who shadowed Principal Erum Jones at Rancho Pico even got to make the rules for the day! Says Alyssa, “On their RPTV show I suspended homework for that day (with her permission in advance). Students all over the campus kept coming up to me and saying… Do we really not have to do homework? It was great fun and Principal Jones was truly an inspiring and visionary leader!”.
Jim Backer, Founder and SCV Education Foundation Board President, was also inducted into the Education Hall of Fame. Jim, who greatly admires President Lincoln received a special drawing of Mr. Lincoln done by Bowman High School student Alex Ferrell. Alex won the Congressional Art Competition and this sketch was displayed for one year at the U.S. Capitol.
A Note from the Publishers – November 2017
Our thoughts and prayers go out to all of the victims of the Las Vegas shooting tragedy. We learned that 56 year-old Santa Clarita resident John Phippen lost his life while attending the concert with his son Travis. Another ten local residents were victims of the...read more
