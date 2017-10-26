There Will Be Lot’s of Fun at the HeartWalk 2017
Born with a missing chamber in her heart, Santa Clarita resident Kelsey Muir grew up balancing checkups, hospital stays and multiple heart surgeries with life outside of heart disease – finishing college in four years and now working as a Heart Walk Development Director for the American Heart Association.
Like Kelsey, soon to be three-year-old Jasmine Winning, also of Santa Clarita, was born with half a heart, a condition called hypoplastic left heart syndrome, and heterotaxy, in which her internal organs are not where they should be. She has had two open-heart surgeries and will need a crucial third one next year.
Jasmine, Kelsey and their friends and families will be among a few thousand Santa Clarita Valley residents who will come together for the American Heart Association’s (AHA) Santa Clarita Heart Walk at Bridgeport Park on November 4, 2017, from 7:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. There will be a variety of fun activities that will get everyone’s heart racing at the health and wellness expo. The Kids Zone will have different games for the little ones.
“Heart disease and stroke are the No. 1 and No. 2 killers in Los Angeles County, and congenital heart defects are the most common cause of infant death from birth defects. People like Jasmine and Kelsey face a brighter future today because of advances in research made possible by the support of donors and the community. Let’s rally together and continue the fight in Santa Clarita to save more lives,” said Enrique Rodriguez, executive vice president and chief technical officer for AT&T Entertainment Group and this year’s chairman of the Heart Walk.
Form a team with family, friends and co-workers. There is no fee to join, but participants are encouraged to help raise funds for the mission of building healthier lives, free of heart disease, stroke and other cardiovascular diseases.
The Heart Walk is supported by Healthy for Good sponsor Keck Medicine of USC, Life is Why sponsor Union Bank and presenting sponsors Google, Huntington Hospital, UCLA Health and Antelope Valley Hospital Stroke Program.
For more information, visit www.HeartWalkLA.org, or contact Kelsey Muir at 818-267-7366 or kelsey.muir@heart.org.
