A Note from the Publishers – December 2017

How the years fly by! We can’t believe it’s been 28 years since we first shared our publications with the Santa Clarita Valley. Growing The Magazine of Santa Clarita as the community grows around us has been the most wonderful journey, and we thank our readers, advertisers and community for inviting us into their homes with each and every issue. It’s become a family affair for us, several months ago, our son, Alexander took over the leadership of our sister publication élite Magazine, it’s a wonderful feeling to see your own child have the same enthusiasm and passion for a business you started back when he was only 2-years-old. With our publications at a point of growth and positive change, we are excited to expand our services, content and digital reach – allowing us to offer more to readers, advertisers and the community as a whole. Cheers to an exciting 2018!

But before we get there, local non-profits offer much to be excited about in December! Winter is finally upon us, and along with the change in seasons comes plenty of cold-weather fun. JCI Santa Clarita is hosting a Santa’s Helpers toy drive, inviting the community to get into the true spirit of the season and give back to those in need. What better way to spread some holiday cheer than to provide a child with items they otherwise would be without. Every child deserves a Santa Claus, so join us in bringing presents to those in need. See the JCI editorial for drop-off locations.

HandsOn Santa Clarita offers another wonderful way to get involved for the holidays with their 5k/10k Holiday Run at Six Flags Magic Mountain. Covered in holiday décor, the “Thrill Capitol of the World” has put together a course complete with “snowy” trails and hot cocoa at the finish line. As participants run through a winter wonderland, HandsOn offers a cheery way to stay active through the holiday season.

Also featured on our cover this month, we are proud to present the 2017 winners of élite Magazine’s Ultimate Ladies in Business. Congratulations to the ladies who make this community great through their hard work and leadership. The élite Magazine Ultimate Awards are decided by the public, and this year the voting went through the roof with 68,000 total votes.

While we all get ready to add our own holiday flare to our homes, we may be in need of a little inspiration – and no one does holiday décor like the Henry Mayo Holiday Home Tour. On December 1 and 2, the community is invited to tour three of Santa Clarita’s most beautiful homes. Each location’s décor is expertly put together by an interior designer according to a holiday theme. So bring your best decor ideas and chat with the docents about the process behind the designer’s vision.

If you really want to get into the Holiday spirit, check out our list of Holiday Lights and our Holiday Boutiques on page 16.

For many people, the holidays are as much about faith as they are about giving back. To help you find religious services and events, we’ve put together a Worship Directory. This handy guide puts Santa Clarita’s houses of worship at the fingertips of our residents – just in time for the holiday season!

As much as we want to remember the true meaning of the holidays, we also want to thank our loved ones for all they’ve done over the last year, which means we need the perfect gift. Check out our Holiday Gift Guide for a great variety of gift ideas. We’ve got something for everyone here!

We wanted to brag a little! There’s a new issue of élite Magazine circulating through businesses and homes in the Santa Clarita Valley, and it’s a beauty! Featuring our very own “The Voice Super Star,” Karli Webster on the cover. With so many inspiring stories we know you’ll want to share with your friends and family.

Happy Holidays and a wonderful New Year!

Linda, Moe and Alexander Hafizi